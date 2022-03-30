Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs finished a lengthy career in law enforcement and officially retired on Wednesday morning. Gibbs spent his entire career helping people while on duty as an officer and on his days off. He would take a week of vacation to help with the United Way Day of Caring, where he would complete various projects.
Although he’s no longer an employee at SPD, Police Chief Jeff Watts said he’s always welcome back.
“Kyle is the type of officer that grows that relationship and continues to build it, (and) strengthens areas where we’re weak (and), continues to promote an example of community engagement,” he said. “And so, having someone like him in our staff and having officers who look at that personality and go, ‘I want to be like that,’ just continues to evolve us and our community engagement and our growth with our community.”
Watts described Gibbs as being optimistic at the office and in the field.
“I’ve been around Kyle for my whole career and have seen that positive side of him the whole time, and he always brings that kind of ray of sunshine to a gloomy day,” he said. “Every day, he came to work, that was just his personality.”
Impact on the department
Gibbs started his career as a dispatcher and never intended to be an officer. He said he fell into this career and eventually became passionate about helping people, regardless of whether they committed a crime.
Terri Gibbs, his wife, said her husband has always wanted to help in any way he could. They have been married since 1992, and upon his retirement, she said she’s very proud of the officer and man he is.
“When he was out in the field, ... he was like when you make a stop or come in contact with somebody, you have the ability to control that situation,” she said. “How you react can dictate the whole outcome of it and so if you want to go in and be hard-nosed and be in charge, that’s good. But there may be a better way of handling it to at least provide people with their dignity, even in their worst moments.”
Terri said the only way she could describe Gibbs was that he had the heart to serve everyone he encountered.
“He’s always willing to help, whether it’s the United Way. He loves doing the Day of Caring because it’s just very service-oriented,” she said. “And he’s all about finding ways to help them, and then afterward, I laugh because whatever is turned in, even if they don’t have the money or the time, he tries to get it done and so we usually get roped into finishing up a project or something to help out, which is fine.”
Watts said Gibbs has carried many roles at SPD and impacted the department in many ways. He said Gibbs’ actions in the community set the tone for how officers should be.
“I think Kyle is kind of unique in that he has so many different strengths that maybe not all of us have,” Watts said.
Watts said Gibbs is an asset to the department because he handles situations by taking a step back and looking at everything. He doesn’t jump to a conclusion, and most of all. He puts people above everything.
“This is a very well-rounded office. You have a lot of different views that go into all the decisions we make. and we’ll miss that Kyle view, because of his experience, his wisdom from years of working in this job and his positive insight into issues that we are trying to make decisions on,” Watts said. “And so we’ll miss a part of our well-roundedness… that we did have when Kyle was here.”
Impact on the community
Sheri Carter worked with Gibbs starting in 2008 at United Way. She said he was always beneficial and willing to help.
“Just that there were a million things he did for the United Way – charities that nobody will ever know, that were above and beyond that he would never want recognition for, but that he did on his time,” Carter said.
Gibbs was also one of the founders of the Community Outreach Program (COPS). This was one of his favorite things he’s accomplished over the last 35 years. Notably, his work with different programs was one thing Watts mentioned.
“He kept programs and projects moving forward that otherwise would have stalled because he took them over, or he took them on from the inception, or he was the person who somebody came to with a grand idea,” Watts said. “And Kyle helped make it happen. So when you look over the department, that’s what keeps us innovative and moving forward. You can’t put a particular stamp on one thing Kyle has done because he’s done so much.”
Now that Gibbs isn’t tied up at the office, Watts said he would have more time to do what he loves, helping people in the community.
“And so I think what I would like the community to know most about Kyle is he may not be here as a captain, but that means that he will have more time to pursue those passionate things that he enjoyed doing for the community,” Watts said. “So I think they will see more of Kyle because he will have less obligations to the day-to-day operations of a police department and more opportunity to go out and do community projects.”
What does retirement look like?
Although Gibbs loves the role he had in the department, he has a passion for completing projects. As of now, he has over 20 projects listed on his notes app, and the list is still growing.
“Getting up, having coffee, walking out into the shop and start working on a project,” Gibbs said.
Terri said Gibbs is used to working all the time, so he may have a hard time retiring, but she said he’s also excited to retire.
“He’s a wonderful woodworker. He’s learning, but he does wonderful work,” she said. “He’s got a house that has a shop, and he’s really excited about that. So a lot of his time will be spent there. He’s getting a new hot tub, so he’s excited about that too.”
When he’s not working on projects, Gibbs said he dreams about traveling with Terri. He took annual scuba diving trips already, but he would like to travel during retirement.
“Maybe a couple of times a year, just jump in the car with the wife and take a road trip,” he said.
Words from officers
Gibbs has had a long career at the Stillwater Police Department. Some of the officers wanted to give a special statement. SPD Lt. Kyle Bruce took over COPS since Gibbs was preparing to retire.
“It’s been an honor to work with Kyle during my time at the department,” Bruce said. “I’m fortunate to take over the COP program from him and continue to establish relationships with our community.”
Lt. Cody Manuel said Gibbs was always a class act.
“He was always willing to give of himself to improve our officers and our department,” Manuel said.
Watts said he would miss Gibbs a lot, even though he’s excited he gets to retire. Gibbs was a one-of-a-kind person.
“That term good and faithful servant absolutely fits Kyle,” Watts said. “Kyle has always been a part of the community … he’s been the community part of it, that did policing. Now he goes back to being the community part of it, the police officer who’s now part of the community again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.