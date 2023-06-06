The Stillwater Police Department is introducing new uniforms and a redesigned insignia, which officers began wearing Tuesday.
According to a City of Stillwater press release, instead of dark blue, SPD officers will be wearing a gray shirt and navy pants. The City of Stillwater release said the new uniforms are lighter and cooler, and will be more comfortable in the heat.
The new patch, according to Chief Jeff Watts, better expresses SPD's values.
"SPD is proud of its heritage; the new patch is only the third design worn by officers over the department’s lifetime," Watts said. "The previous patch design, which emphasized Stillwater’s history, remained largely unchanged for almost 45 years. But the new patch symbolizes the characteristics and behaviors expected of officers, a commitment to standards and the guiding principles SPD follows when serving the community."
A state flag emblem with an Osage warriors shield, olive branch and ceremonial pipe is prominent and includes the words “Excellence,” “Commitment” and “Integrity.”
“The Stillwater Police Department takes great pride in the services and commitment we provide to our community. We wanted a way to symbolize some of the important traits every officer possesses and a way to display those traits as a reminder to our community members and personnel,” Watts said. “The new patch provides that opportunity. We will now wear some of our most important values on the sleeve of our shirt.”
According to the City of Stillwater other elements represented are justice, mercy and wisdom, stability, unity and confidence, pride in the state of Oklahoma and a commitment to learning, training, growing and improving.
