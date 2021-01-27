Editor's note: This is part one of a two part series by the News Press.
According to the Stillwater Police Department’s Records Office, drug arrests have decreased over the last year, but those numbers may not have dropped if it weren’t for the pandemic.
In 2020, there were 126 adult arrests and eight juvenile arrests for drugs.
For the same time frame in 2019, there were 286 adult arrests and 22 juvenile arrests.
Sgt. Greg Savory with the Special Projects Unit at the Stillwater Police Department said due to COVID-19, all arrest numbers were down.
“Because of COVID-19, our enforcement efforts were restricted, mainly in an effort to do our part in helping to reduce the spread. Also, the jails were and are being inundated with cases of the virus, which limited their ability to accept new prisoners,” he said.
Savory said most of the cases were presented to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, before any arrests were made.
What drugs are most common in Stillwater?
In Stillwater specifically, law enforcement see the use of methamphetamine and heroin as the main source of drug use.
Noel Bagwell, executive director at Payne County Drug Court said he sees different drugs, but mainly methamphetamine.
“Methamphetamine, I see some cocaine, but meth is the biggest,” he said.
Lt. Cody Manuel with the Criminal Investigations Unit also said heroin is rampant in Stillwater.
“The proliferation of the so-called 'oxy posse culture' here in Stillwater in the early 2000s has resulted in more and more heroin addicts. Heroine is cheaper to get than pills many times,” Manuel said.
Savory said when he started in law enforcement 15 years ago, heroin was rare to find on the streets. He now said it is a daily occurrence.
College town and drugs
Manuel said living in a college town could effect the drug scene, just as much as the alcohol scene.
He said drug related crimes are more pervasive when a larger section of the population are young.
“There are also many drugs that are considered ‘party drugs’. A college town such as Stillwater naturally sees more parties and will see more of these party drugs,” he said.
Opinions on State Question 780
A common issue amongst law enforcement and others who work in the justice system is that SQ 780 has done more harm than good.
Bagwell said he lost between 25-30% of his clients at drug court, after the law passed, which changed some drug charges to misdemeanors.
Bagwell isn’t the only one who believes the SQ780 has faults.
“Most people who have had a loved one or family member addicted to hard drugs would acknowledge that what 780 and 781 did not take into account is that you cannot force people to get the help they need. Access to quality drug treatment, as promised in 781, would be a great benefit for those who choose that path. Unfortunately, 780 limited the motivation serious legal penalties can provide, in some cases,” Manuel said.
Challenges with getting drugs off the street
Sgt. Savory said the challenges he and his team face with getting drugs off the street is the trend to “decriminalize” drug crimes.
“The supporters of the ‘criminal justice reform movement’ see drug crimes as ‘victimless crimes’, but they don’t see what we see. They don’t see the conditions that we see children living in, or the pain experienced by family and friends when someone they once trusted steals their possessions just so they can get their fix,” Savory said.
Lt. Manuel said he is unsure if the war on drugs can ever be won.
“I don't think you'd find very many law enforcement officers who say they are fighting a war on drugs to win. We are fighting it for the people in our community,” he said. “We aren't going to win as long as there is a demand and that will probably never end. All we can do is try to mitigate the damage drugs cause.”
