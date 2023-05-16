The Darrin Bacchus manslaughter trial was potentially affected with the revelation that the city lost 10 months of police interviews, most of which are considered to be inaccessible.
The videos and audio from criminal investigation rooms were lost in October, and it’s unknown how many cases may be impacted going forward. Data was preserved up to January 2022 because of a software backup.
Brad Stewart, City of Stillwater Information Technology Director, said a RAID (redundant array of independent disks) controller failed and caused the issue. The controller is designed to prevent this very issue as data is supposed to be on multiple drives.
“Members of my staff for two or three days attempted to revive the RAID controller with various means,” Stewart said. “When that didn’t work, we attempted to put a new RAID controller in. Unfortunately because of the algorithms, the new RAID controller was unable to recognize the disks from the previous one.”
Law enforcement officers who exported their own files onto an external source and didn’t solely rely on the Avigilon software were able to retain their interviews.
Stewart said he doesn’t foresee that lost data ever being retrieved.
“It would take an effort of sending it out somewhere to a third party to potentially try to retrieve it,” Stewart said. “We have no plans of doing that right now.
In the Bacchus trial, defense attorney Andrew Casey told the jury this was one of 10 reasonable doubts in his closing argument. A not guilty verdict was returned, but it’s not known why the jury felt there was reasonable doubt that Bacchus committed a crime.
“We have massively lost evidence in this case: the video interviews of Khalil Dickerson, Henry Moon, Bill Smith and Anita Smith,” Casey said. “There’s no adequate explanation as to how the interviews of four co-conspirators were lost.”
If evidence in more cases is ultimately found to be lost, they could be dismissed. Others with guilty convictions could be appealed.
