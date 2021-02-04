Multiple agencies were dispatched Thursday afternoon to 200 S. Duck St. regarding a vehicle rollover.
While on scene, it was determined two vehicles were involved, and one had fled the scene.
Stillwater Patrol Sgt. Steve Hoffman said a vehicle carrying two passengers was southbound and a vehicle that lost its bumper was westbound and blew through the stop sign, striking the southbound vehicle.
Hoffman said the two people in the vehicle that was T-boned had minor injuries.
“Minor, we think they’ve got her arm in a sling and a neck brace on just for precautionary measures and as far as we can tell, no injuries to the man,” he said.
Police think they have located the vehicle from the driver, who left the scene on the Oklahoma State University campus.
Hoffman said once the vehicle is found they have to locate the driver, and this case is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.