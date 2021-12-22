The Stillwater Police Department is looking for someone interested who “has what it takes” to be a 9-1-1 emergency dispatcher.
The application process is currently open but closes on Jan. 4. The salary ranges from $18.01 to $25.70 per hour, depending on the candidate’s qualifications. It also includes a comprehensive benefits package.
Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs, who started his career as a dispatcher, said it’s an exciting and challenging career.
“It has been my observation that video gamers and mothers of young children often possess the multi-tasking skills needed,” he said.
Dispatch Shift Supervisor Brian Porter said dispatchers are the lifeline between people experiencing critical and dangerous situations and the help they need.
“As the Very First Responders, we have a profound impact on any given incident. It’s the questions we ask, the decisions we make, and the pre-arrival instructions we provide,” Porter said. “Our goal is to quickly gather vital information, classify the call, prioritize it, and dispatch the closest, most appropriate emergency response unit.”
Stillwater dispatchers are responsible for various things, such as answering all emergency and non-emergency service calls for police, fire, and EMS in Stillwater. The position also requires providing fire dispatch within surrounding Payne County towns.
“It’s more than just a job; it's a challenging and rewarding career that makes a real difference in people's lives,” Porter said. “I enjoy the excitement of handling major emergencies, the joy of helping people, and knowing at the end of every workday that I made a difference by being good at my job. I have been doing this for more than 28 years, and I still look forward to going to work every day.”
For more information about job qualifications and the application process, visit stillwater.org/employment or contact Human Resources at 405-372-4171.
