The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched this morning to Stillwater Junior High and Skyline Elementary for a possible active shooter that police later said was a "bogus call."
The schools were locked down as parents began to learn about the situation from students.
Close to half an hour later, SPD gave an all clear. An announcement on the school PA system said students could call guardians to let them know they were OK.
SPD said it is investigating. City of Stillwater Emergency Management and Stillwater Fire Department also responded.
This story is developing.
