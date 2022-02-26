For the first time in over 20 years, the Stillwater High School Pom Team made it to nationals and placed 13th overall and 14th in the hip hop finals.
Head Pom Coach Sarah Ehrlich has been the coach for 15 years and said she’s very excited the team made it to nationals and placed so well.
“We are so excited to advance to the finals. The last time Stillwater advanced to the finals at the National Dance Team Championship was in 1994 in the Pom division,” she said.
The team, with 13 members, competed in the medium varsity pom divisions. Ehrlich said this is the division they have competed in for the past 10 years.
“This was the first year to make it to the finals. We also competed in the medium varsity hip hop division,” she said. “This was the first time in 10 years we have competed in this category and the first time ever to make it to the finals!”
Ehrlich said there were a lot of teams in their division that posed a challenge. She estimated 85 teams in the varsity pom division and 50 in hip hop.
“This is a huge competition our numbers were only for the medium varsity division, there is also large varsity (15-30 dancers) and small varsity (7-11 dancers) and JV divisions as well,” she said.
Since the team hadn’t made it to nationals in 27 years, they overcame challenges with a rigorous schedule.
The girls aren’t just dancers but students too. They danced before school, during one of their class periods, and even at night to prepare for competitions.
“Challenges to overcome have just been long hours of dancing and school... many days they dance at 6 a.m. then they go to school, then practice again during 4th block and then at their dance studios at night,” Ehrlich said.
The team persevered through all the challenges they faced because, to them, this wasn’t just a dance competition.
“This team is incredibly talented, smart, driven, hard-working. 8 seniors and 5 juniors, they have all been dancing their whole lives,” she said.
2021-2022 accomplishments
•State champions 6A pom
•State runner ups 6A hip hop
•Academic State champions
•All state dancers: Camryn Sinclair and Maggie Middlebrook
•All-region dancers: Charley Johnson and Haley Cluck
•National Dance Team Championship Finalist, ranked 13th in the nation for Medium Varsity Pom
•Nationals Dance Team Championship Finalist, rank 14th in the nation for Medium Varsity Hip Hop
“We look forward to resting for a few weeks, having a tryout to add to the team, graduating 8 seniors,” Ehrlich said. “Then getting ready to compete at camp in June, which will qualify us to compete again at nationals next February.”
