Community members are invited to attend Stillwater’s Juneteenth Celebration, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southern Woods Park on Twelfth Street.
Stillwater Community United, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the City of Stillwater, Visit Stillwater, Stillwater Public Library, the Stillwater Police Department and Stillwater Fire Department have coordinated efforts for the event.
“We are always striving to bring the community and our people, especially our church people to understand what Juneteenth is all about. It’s the celebration of the freed man,” said Calvin Miller, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 22 years. “We want to bring the history of it – and also we want to bring our community and our people together to share in that celebration.”
Miller said he’s very thankful for those who have helped to coordinate the efforts for Juneteenth.
“There’s an association of people that have met monthly to put this together,” Miller said. “We are very excited because if we weren’t networking together, we’d have a hard time developing the things that we want to do to share with our community.”
Free entertainment and activities will be available, along with prizes, crafts, bouncy houses, games, music, food trucks and more. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
Mayor Will Joyce will welcome participants to the event, a history of Juneteenth will be read and Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s choir and others will provide music.
Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth,” is the celebration of the day – June 19, 1865 – when enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas received word that they were free and recognized as citizens.
Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to issue General Order No. 3, which stated, “The people are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property, between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them, become that between employer and hired labor.”
The order came almost two years after the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln, which legally ended slavery in the United States. Black Americans have since commemorated Juneteenth with national celebrations that include prayer, feasting, song and dance.
“Many are still not aware of what happened in Galveston way back in 1865 because history is sometimes not talked about,” Miller said. “It was a long time before I knew what Juneteenth was all about. This brings awareness of the event that took place and also it’s a reminder of where we came from, where we’re at today.”
Miller said the day is not just a reminder for Black Americans, but for all peoples. He will also be sharing in Tulsa’s Juneteenth event.
“It’s a great opportunity to share our history … and especially (for) our youth,” Miller said. “They have no idea what it’s about. It’s an opportunity to teach them and to encourage them about the Black history.”
He said Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Juneteenth are both big events for Stillwater to come together.
“It’s a very integrated, concerned group that’s come together (for) human dignity, human encouragement,” Miller said. “I thank God that we live in a community that wants to share and to bring this to light. It’s a great encouragement to me and I hope it’s a great encouragement to others.”
Ann Houston, a Stillwater Community United committee member, said the day is for people to get to know each other.
“We just want people to greet each other, meet each other … spend some time with people of other cultures and other backgrounds,” Houston said. “We’re all the human race, and we want to know more about each other and become friends.”
She said it’s history – and something everyone needs to know.
“It’s very important to tell the story, to let history be known,” Miller said. “We can learn from that, we can grow from that, and we can strive together. Together we do can great things, separate we can do very little.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.