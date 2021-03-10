Following an extensive search process, the Stillwater Public Education Foundation Board announced its Ashlee Robertson as executive director.
Her appointment began March 1 following board approval.
Robertson joins SPEF with a background in organizational leadership, budgetary fundamentals, fund accounting, grant writing and fiduciary responsibility. She previously served as a Director of Financial Affairs at Purdue University and has served in volunteer roles in her local Parent Teacher Associations and school committees. She feels teachers have a tremendous influence on our community’s children and is looking forward to supporting them.
In addressing her new role Robertson said, “I’m very excited to be a part of SPEF as its executive director. As a product of the Stillwater Public Schools and as a parent of two current SPS students, I am a passionate advocate for our schools and teachers. Stillwater has always highly valued education and we have wonderful schools here. I am excited to serve the community in this way.”
After 12 years of service to SPEF, Executive Director Jenifer Bartley will be stepping down from her position following Robertson's training and onboarding. The board applauded her advocacy for the teachers and students of Stillwater Public Schools through the years.
SPEF Board President Terri Moorman thanked Jenifer for her assistance with the search process.
“Jenifer has been a passionate advocate and outstanding leader for SPEF," Moorman said. "We appreciate her assistance with our leadership transition and advance notice so our Board could start searching early for her replacement. We knew it would take time to find someone to lead our organization that would be as dedicated as Jenifer.”
During the 12 years Bartley has served as SPEF’s Executive Director, the organization has donated more than $765,000 to Stillwater schools. A highlight for Bartley during her time with the foundation was the Tech 2 Teach initiative, which resulted in nearly $300,000 in additional instructional technology for the district.
The appointment of SPEF's next Executive Director will assist in building existing programs and raise the visibility of the organization's mission of providing innovative and creative programs, equipment and opportunities that otherwise would not be available to the students of SPS.
