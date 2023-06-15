As part of the Stillwater Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, staff and local children cleaned the Southern Woods Park with guidance from City of Stillwater Water and Air Quality specialist Chris Franks on Wednesday.
Cleaning the park taught the kids involved about the environment and keeping the Stillwater community safe and clean. This activity was part of a City-wide effort to prepare for the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.
This was the first park clean up day scheduled for the library’s Summer Reading Program. The activity was another event dedicated to the library’s summer theme, “All Together Now,” focusing on kindness.
Before heading to the park, the kids were shown an educational video about the importance of keeping storm drains clean. Then, they headed out to the park to pick up trash.
They put on their vests, gloves and sunscreen. They wore disposable gloves and opened up the trash bags.
“I think it's fun and it's good to help the community,” said 12-year-old Camdon Nelson. “I'm glad to help any day.”
The kids picked up trash on both areas of the park – the grassy black with a pavilion and basketball court and the block with a playground and splash pad.
“I think it's cool that they are cleaning up after everyone who thinks that it's okay to leave their trash on the ground,” said 11-year-old Landry Hutchinson.
Franks said the main reason for the activity is to show the kids the connection between litter and stormwater. The event encourages them to throw away the trash they see.
“The more education we get out to the kids about that kind of stuff, the better the environment is, the better the city is as a whole,” Franks said. “It also gives you a connection to your surroundings. If you are keeping things clean, you're protecting the environment, but that's kind of secondary to having a connection with the area.”
Franks said the negative side effects of waste infecting the water are detrimental to the surrounding wildlife – such as fish, turtles and birds. The waste makes it hard for aquatic animals to breathe and could kill them.
But there are things that the community can do to help eliminate these negative side effects.
“Make sure you get the trash in the trash can – especially watch out on windy days. Make sure the lid gets closed. Things like that really help that are small things, easy things, that any homeowner can do,” Franks said. “Just be cognizant of your environment where you're at. It doesn't necessarily take going out all over the city but just the area around your house and your environment, just paying attention.”
Franks’ team provides everything that volunteers need. The activity is “low cost, high impact.”
Reference Librarian Jordan Stine, who organized the activity, said he plans to continue providing the activity for the Summer Reading Program for years to come. Stine said it teaches the kids who participate to show kindness to everybody.
Stillwater resident Jesse Cunningham observed the park clean-up from under the pavilion.
“That was really nice of those kids,” Cunningham said. “We'd call them over and talk to them and ask them ‘why are you guys doing this?’ They understood that they are making an impact on the community.”
