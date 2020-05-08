Friday evening Stillwater Public Schools established a date for its high school graduation and announced “Celebrate SHS Graduates Week.”
The district will host the 2020 SHS Graduation 7 p.m., July 24, at the Cox Arena in Oklahoma City, provided the ceremony can be conducted under any relevant protocols for group gatherings. If guidelines do not allow for a face-to-face event, SPS will conduct a virtual ceremony on the same date and time. The district will ensure every 2020 SHS graduate has transportation to and from the event.
The district also announced plans to honor this year’s seniors by recognizing May 18-22 as “Celebrate SHS Graduates Week.” Some activities planned include a senior slideshow, social media “themed” days that will be announced during the preceding week, staff videos and photo opportunities.
Superintendent Marc Moore hopes the community will participate in “Celebrate SHS Graduates Week“ by posting messages to students on marquees and storefronts, engaging in SPS’s planned activities during the week and finding ways to connect and celebrate with 2020 SHS graduates through personal messages, social media posts and special offers for seniors.
To commemorate the Stillwater community’s celebration of the achievements of this special group of students, Moore asked that community members share pictures of how they’re honoring seniors with SPS Communication Coordinator Barry Fuxa at bfuxa@stillwaterschools.com or by tagging Stillwater Public Schools on social media.
“Our 2020 SHS graduates have lost chances for many special senior year memories, experiences, and opportunities due to this COVID-19 pandemic,” Moore wrote in a letter to parents. “The Stillwater community has come together to support these young men and women, but we still have more work to do. I call on everyone to ask himself or herself this one question: What can I do to lift up and celebrate our 2020 SHS graduates?”
