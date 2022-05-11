The Stillwater Board of Education approved the hiring of Brian Warwick as the new Athletics Director for Stillwater Public Schools at its regular May 10 meeting.
Warwick has served as Assistant Athletics Director for the district since July of 2019. He began working with Stillwater Public Schools in August of 2003 as a teacher and a coach at Stillwater Junior High. Over the last 18 years, he has also served as assistant football, boys basketball and track coaches, head track coach, assistant Middle School principal, and assistant Junior High principal.
“I am very excited about this opportunity and the future of the SPS Athletic Department ,” Warwick said. “We have seen a lot of growth and success in all of our programs over the last several years, and I feel confident that will continue in the future.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with district administrators and community members on planning for the upcoming 2023 bond issue. It has the potential to impact our students for decades to come. Academics, athletics, safety – every aspect of our students’ experiences stand to benefit. It’s a great opportunity to add to the successes we are already having.”
Warwick received both a Bachelors in Secondary Education and a Master's in Administration from Oklahoma State University. He is married to Emily Warwick and together they have two children, 5-year-old Braylon and 2-year-old Blair. He enjoys spending time with his family, working out, and traveling in his spare time.
The athletics director role was previously combined with coaching duties, but Interim Superintendent Gay Washington says that is no longer the case.
“Over the last 10 years our sports programs have expanded the number of athletes participating across all grade levels where we have sports,” she said. “With that increase comes an increase in scope of responsibility, and it was time to eliminate coaching duties to allow that individual to really focus on those director responsibilities.
“I’d already been impressed by my interactions with Mr. Warwick and his reputation in the district. While contacting references, I was struck by how well respected Mr. Warwick is. It’s clear that he is viewed as an impressive, up-and-coming leader by his peers in other districts for his knowledge, insight, and careful consideration of issues facing student athletes.”
Warwick assumes his new duties on July 1.
