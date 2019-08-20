Stillwater Public Schools will break ground on a major addition and renovation to Stillwater Junior High on at 10 a.m. Friday. A ceremony will celebrate the beginning of work on the fourth and final major project under the $74 million bond issue voters passed in 2017.
The $10.6 million project includes the construction of 10,000 square feet of new academic space that will add six new classrooms, a complete renovation of five existing classrooms, renovation of the school’s cafeteria and multi-purpose room, and renovation and expansion of over 9,000 square feet of fine arts space which will create larger, upgraded facilities for orchestra and band rehearsals. Work will also address significant slab and structural repairs required throughout the facility.
“This is the final large construction project from our 2017 bond,” said Superintendent Dr. Moore, “We are excited to see these projects transform into finished, updated facilities that better accommodate our dedicated staff and students. We’ve enjoyed our time working with the Nabholz and Selser Schaefer teams and look forward to a successful final leg of these projects.”
The junior high is one of four 2017 bond projects built by Nabholz Construction Corporation and designed by Selser Schaefer Architects.
“We are excited to kick off our fourth project from the 2017 bond. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed interacting with each and every Stillwater resident and are honored to be a part of such transformational projects. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with the school, community, and Selser Schaefer Architects as we begin work on these new and improved facilities,” said Jake Nabholz, president of Nabholz’ Oklahoma operations.
About Stillwater Public Schools
Stillwater Public Schools (SPS) located in Stillwater, Oklahoma has more than 6,000 students attending 10 individual campuses. SPS’s mission is to champion academic and personal growth for every student, while striving for excellence and shaping the future. Dr. Marc Moore serves as the district’s superintendent alongside a board of five individuals representing the various wards. For additional district information, please visit StillwaterSchools.com.
About Nabholz
Founded in 1949, Nabholz has locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, with additional locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Connecticut, and Missouri. Nabholz provides construction, industrial, civil, environmental, and specialty services to clients across the United States. Nabholz is currently ranked #113 on Engineering News-Record’s list of the Top 400 Contractors in the nation. For more information about Nabholz, go to www.nabholz.com.
About Selser Schaefer Architects
An architectural and interior design firm in Tulsa, OK; Selser Schaefer Architects draws upon more than 25 years of experience to design environments where people want to be. Call it people-first design. Our promise to our clients, our community, and each other. It’s the motivation that drives us. For additional information, please visit www.selserschaefer.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.