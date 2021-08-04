Stillwater Public Schools will be hosting its first ever Back to School Resource Fair 2-6 p.m. Friday at Will Rogers Elementary, 1211 N. Washington St.
“This past year and a half has been challenging for everyone, but especially for families with school age children,” SPS Social Worker and event coordinator Diana Nolan said. “We really want to empower our families with as many resources as we can offer and support a confident back to school experience.”
Inflatable play spaces, sno-cones, and popcorn will be available outside the school, and Pistol Pete will be onsite from 2:30-3:30 p.m
Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for anyone age twelve and older at the event. Free winter coats and backpacks for children will be provided while supplies last.
“We’re excited to offer this event to SPS families and appreciate all of the vendors and donors, particularly the City of Stillwater,” Superintendent Marc Moore says. “Their donation of nearly 500 backpacks will provide a welcome measure of some relief to many district families.”
More than 30 vendors and donors will be in attendance providing giveaways, discounts, and information or assistance with a variety of products, services, and activities.
- Advanced Therapy Solutions
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Boy Scouts of America
- Chick-fil-A
- DeMolay Stillwater
- Department of Human Services
- Elite Academy
- Express Employment
- Eyelove Vision
- Girl Scouts of America
- Grand Lake Mental Health Center
- Great Clips
- Hillary Webb Photography
- Our Daily Bread
- Payne County Health Department
- Payne County Youth Services
- Premier Cellular
- Resilience Payne County
- Sports Clips
- Stillwater Fire Marshall
- Stillwater Head Start
- Stillwater Police Department
- Stillwater Public Library
- SPS Job Opportunities
- SPS Nutrition Services
- SPS Substance Abuse Awareness
- Tiger Drug
- Wings of Hope
- YMCA
Moore and Nolan both said they hope the Resource Fair becomes an annual event and is able to grow.
“Once the pandemic is over, I’d love for this to become a really big, fun, and helpful event for all our families, something that really brings us all together as a community,” Nolan said.
Important Information
First Day of School – Aug. 12
New Students
https://www.stillwaterschools.com/District/Enrollment/NewtoSPS
Virtual Instruction
www.stillwaterschools.com/Schools/VirtualAcademy
After-school childcare
https://www.stillwaterschools.com/District/PALS
School meal accounts
https://www.schoolcafe.com/StillwaterPS
Return to Learn Plan
