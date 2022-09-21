The Stillwater Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday at the Highland Park United Methodist Church, 524 N. Stallard.
The Pumpkin Patch, entering its seventh year, is a cooperative effort between the Stillwater Noon Lions Club and the host church.
Once it opens Saturday, it will run through Oct. 31, open daily. Monday through Friday hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 6 p.m.
According to Lions volunteer Richard Hawkins, the Pumpkin Patch will have about 2,400 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes for sale.
“The Patch is a charitable fundraising activity for the Lions Club and HPUMC, which since 2016 has raised thousands of dollars for HPUMC missions, and local, state, national, and international Lions Club projects,” Hawkins writes. “Free fun activities included are: horse drawn wagon rides, treasure hunt, lawn games, arts and crafts, trick or treat, musicians, kid’s carnival, and children and adult vision screening.
“Fundraising activities included are: Corn Hole Tournament, 50/50 Raffle, Pancake Breakfast, Bake Sale, Straw Bale sale, and Pumpkin Catapult. See Facebook Page, ‘Stillwater Pumpkin Patch’ for events.
“HPUMC and Stillwater Noon Lions Club very much appreciates the Stillwater and surrounding communities for supporting the Patch, which enables us to return much needed services to our community, state, nation and international.”
Hawkins said the HPUMC portion of fundraising is used for playground updates, providing school supplies and other needs for Highland Park Elementary School, and the ability to respond to past and newly identified needs among the various missions of the church. The Lions Club portion of fundraising, Hawkins said, goes toward eyeglasses for adults and children, corneal transplants at Oklahoma Lions Eye Bank, Lions International disaster relief, Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation, White Cane, Lions Meadows of Hope foster care community, Our Daily Bread, Oklahoma Mobile Health Screening Unit, Lions Clubs International Foundation, feeding the hungry, Oklahoma Adult and Teen Challenge, Salvation Army, Special Olympics, Holiday Cheer, and annual vision screening for over 1,400 Stillwater students in elementary, church, private, and home schools.
Fundraising also supports the Victor Van Hook Memorial Scholarship for Meridian Technology students, Lincoln Academy Scholarship, and the Rick Darlington Memorial Scholarship for Optometry students at Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah.
“We especially thank the many Lions, church members, community, and OSU student volunteers who staff the Patch daily, our customers who purchase pumpkins, and our sponsors who provide items and services to operate the Patch: Stillwater Medical Center, Homeland, Walmart, Bill Bernhardt Jr., Renaissance Assisted Living, Stillwater Milling Company, Tinker Federal Credit Union, Simmons Bank, Boy Scouts, Oklahoma Adult and Teen Challenge, Tim Taylor Ranch, Quick Print Stillwater, Cowboy Corner, Fisher Provence Realtors, Oakley Portable Buildings, Cimarron Carriages in Ripley, TV31 Morning Edition, Visit Stillwater, and B&C Office Products,” Hawkins writes.
The Stillwater News Press will have a photographer out at Saturday’s opening from 1-4 p.m. Families, couples or individuals interested in a portrait can have their photo taken with an opportunity for it to appear in Stillwater Oklahoma Magazine.
