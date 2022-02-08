Voters in Stillwater turned out in force Tuesday to re-elect Mayor Will Joyce and approve two tax proposals. A city sales tax dedicated to transportation funding will be increased from one-half cent to a full cent. The tax collected on people staying in Stillwater’s hotels and short-term rental properties will be increased from 4% to 7%.
Joyce garnered 73.5% of the 4,906 votes cast while challenger Marc Trotter, a political newcomer who helped lead a 2020 attempt to recall the entire City Council over COVID-19 restrictions, pulled 1,298 votes or 26.5%.
Voters also approved replacing Stillwater’s one-half cent transportation sales tax – first passed in 2001 and reauthorized in 20006 and 2016 – with a full one cent dedicated to the same purpose. The new tax begins July 1, 2022 and expires June 30, 2032.
A hotel tax approved at 4% in 1985 will be renamed as a visitor tax and increased to 7%. A majority of the proceeds from the tax will support visitor recruitment and 30% will be set aside by the City of Stillwater to develop amenities and attractions. An oversight committee will be appointed to oversee proposed uses of that portion.
Chris Norris, Board Chairman for Visit Stillwater, the destination marketing agency tasked with visitor recruitment, issued a statement expressing gratitude for the voters who passed the visitor tax proposition.
“Thank you so much for your continued support and recognition of the role Visit Stillwater plays in economic development efforts for our community! We are overjoyed with the voter turn out and look forward to enhanced promotions and amenities to support our local business partners. This is a game changer for Stillwater!”
City Manager Norman McNickle also celebrated the passage of both taxes and said he was pleased the citizens of Stillwater trusted the City. He vowed to make the most of the increased funding, especially for roads, the number one complaint city leaders hear.
“We’re ready to go to work,” McNickle said. “… Clearly the citizens have been letting us know for years to fix the roads, now we have the money to do that.”
Joyce also thanked the voters for placing their trust in him and giving him another term.
“I think it means the people of Stillwater understand what the city council is trying to do and has a level of trust,” he said. “It shows there’s an expectation of continuing to move forward.”
He said the fact that both sales taxes passed with 70% approval solidifies the idea that the community is ready and willing to invest in its future. Doubling the funding available for transportation will make a huge difference in what the City is able to do.
“I think the community understands if we want to improve things, we’ve got to invest in them,” Joyce said.
Marc Trotter was not available for comment and had not issued a statement at press time.
