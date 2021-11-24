The first of 40 Afghan families to be resettled in Stillwater should arrive the week after Thanksgiving.
It’s taken a while to get prepared, but Mike Fitzgerald, the Stillwater Operations Manager for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma said he wanted to make sure everything was in order before anyone was moved.
He said it’s a fluid situation and plans have changed several times.
Over the next few months, 40 families – an estimated 160 people – will be settling into rental properties around Stillwater. About 25 families will be living in family housing at Oklahoma State University.
The university is partnering with Catholic Charities through the Afghan Family Project to provide housing and other types of support like free access to public transportation and English as a Second Language training for the new residents.
Most are young families with children, Randy Kluver, Dean of Oklahoma State University’s School for Global Studies and Partnerships has said.
Individuals, businesses, churches and social services organizations have also generously supported the effort to gather furniture and other household supplies for the new residents, Fitzgerald said.
A local Mennonite church provided 20 new mattresses and DreamWorld, a Stillwater mattress store is making a special deal for people buying futons on behalf of Catholic Charities that can provide the families with both seating and sleeping space.
On Wednesday, Fitzgerald told the News Press, Catholic Charities has enough items to furnish and outfit living quarters for the first five families.
More household supplies will be needed as the rest of the families arrive.
Monetary donations and $50 gift cards that can be used at either Walmart or the Himalaya Grocery Store – which is stocking the halal food permitted under Islamic dietary law – are also needed because they help address miscellaneous or unforeseen needs.
Until the Afghan families can be moved into long-term housing, they're staying in hotels in Tulsa.
Oklahoma is set to receive a total of 1,850 Afghan allies who were evacuated after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan because their work with the U.S. made them targets for retaliation by the Taliban.
Not every person who was evacuated is able to come to the U.S., Fitzgerald has said. Everyone cleared to enter the U.S. has gone through a screening process to qualify.
For more information about how you can help, go to global.okstate.edu/afghan-project/index.html.
Where to send donations
Gift cards can be mailed to:
Mike Fitzgerald, Operations Manager
Catholic Charities Stillwater
711 N. Country Club Rd.
Stillwater, OK 74075
Donation checks should be made out to Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and mailed to:
Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement
c/o Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church
711 N. Country Club Rd.
Stillwater, OK 74075
