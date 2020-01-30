Stillwater real estate agent charged with kidnapping woman

A Stillwater resident was booked in the Lincoln County Jail for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a woman.
Lisa Nasalroad allegedly assaulted a woman because she thought the woman was sleeping with Nasalroad’s husband.
Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Kevin Roe was dispatched on Nov. 25 to 800543 S. 3550 Rd. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Lincoln County.
Roe was dispatched for an assault that had happened 15-20 minutes before he went to the residence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Roe arrived at the scene and met with Jenna and James Martin.
Jenna told Roe that Nasalroad came to her house demanding she come outside or she would send pictures to Martin. Jenna said she walked to Nasalroad’s car and spoke to her through the car window when Nasalroad said, “get in the f------ car.”
Jenna said she was under the impression they were just going to talk, so she got into the car. Nasalroad put the car in gear and began to drive away from the Martin residence,
According to the affidavit, “Jenna stated Lisa told her, ‘if you lie one time, I will know and you’ll be done for.’ The affidavit continued to say, Lisa asked how long Jenna had been f------ her husband.”
Jenna denied the accusations and Nasalroad became angry with Jenna.
Nasalroad stopped at the intersection of 810 and 3350 and retrieved a black pistol from her center console.
According to Jenna, Nasalroad was waving the pistol in her face, saying, “I had every intention of putting a bullet in your f------ head today.” She allegedly then started to punch Jenna in the face.
Nasalroad began driving and sped off at a high speed heading eastbound towards Highway 177.
As she was driving, she made the comment she should kill both of them. Jenna said Nasalroad slammed on her brakes, before turning north on Highway 177 toward Perkins.
According to the affidavit, they eventually went west on 760 Road, to the “T” intersection at 760 and 3350 roads.
Nasalroad allegedly told Jenna to “get the f--- out of my car.” Jenna jumped out of the car and Nasalroad then tried to back over Jenna before speeding off.
Jenna saw someone she knew from her business, and was given a ride to her phone so she could call James.
James called the Lincoln County Communications Center and reported the incident.
Jenna arrived home and said she drank some wine to “calm down.”
Roe observed redness and swelling under Jenna’s right eye, and a broken/chipped tooth on her upper right side. Photographs were taken of the injuries.
James talked to Nasalroad on the phone about what had happened. Roe had him fill out a voluntary statement on what the conversation was.
Roe said the communication center tried to contact Nasalroad, but she didn’t return the call.
Nasalroad has been charged with aggravated assault and battery and awaits a pre-preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 5 in Lincoln County.
