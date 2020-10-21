A man in the 50-64 age range is Stillwater’s eighth COVID-19 death, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH reported 18 additional deaths for a state total of 1,210 as of Wednesday morning.
Neighboring Lincoln County had four deaths reported, three women and one man all in the 65-older age group. Lincoln County now has 19 deaths out of 737 total reported cases. County seat Chandler has had nine deaths out of 177 total cases since the pandemic began.
Other counties with deaths reported Wednesday were: Tulsa with four, and one each in Beaver, Caddo, Carter, Cleveland, Mayes, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha and Rogers counties.
While the state has reached new highs in hospitalizations, Stillwater has been trending down since reaching highs in active cases in September. Stillwater had 13 new cases reported Wednesday. There are now 151 actives cases in Stillwater, as reported by OSDH.
Oklahoma State University’s Health Services reported performing 647 tests the week of Oct. 12-18 with 30 positive cases. Two were staff and 28 were students. There were also 42 self-reported positive cases, among those eight were employees and 34 were students.
