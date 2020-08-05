The state health department on Wednesday reported Stillwater’s third fatality attributed to COVID-19, a woman in the 65 or older age group.
Family identified Stillwater’s first fatality, in the second week of July, as 79-year-old Kenneth Chance. The second fatality was a woman in the 50-64 age group, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There were 17 deaths reported Wednesday by OSDH, bringing the state’s total to 583. Six people died in Oklahoma County, two in Tulsa County, two died in Caddo County, two in Cleveland County, two in McCurtain County and one in Grady County and one in Kay County in addition to the death in Payne County.
The state has now had 40,644 confirmed positive cases, with 33,383 recovered and 6,598 considered active.
Payne County has had 609 confirmed positive cases and four deaths, with 551 of the positive cases coming from Stillwater. Stillwater had also reported 495 recoveries. Stillwater had eight new infections reported Wednesday.
OSDH is reporting 645 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Stillwater Medical Center in a Tuesday post listed its ICU capacity as 16, with eight patients total and only one of those as a COVID-19 patient. That’s a reduction in two COVID-19 patients since July 23.
The Payne County Health Department in coordination with IMMY Labs is providing free COVID-19 testing, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Payne County Fairgrounds. Participants can sign up for a time slot at immylabs.com. According to a press release, the total wait time from sign in to exit should be less than 10 minutes, with no paperwork. Results are expected to be returned within two business days.
