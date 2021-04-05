Although the City of Stillwater has been hit by unusually high gas bills stemming from the historic price spike during a period of extreme cold that gripped the center of the country from Canada to Texas in February, it's recovering some of that cost.
Electric Utilities Director Loren Smith reminded the Stillwater City Council, acting Monday as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority, that during the Feb. 22 SUA meeting, they had authorized a budget amendment to increase how much the SUA would spend on natural gas. The higher amount reflected anticipated costs for the Stillwater Energy Center to generate electricity.
A large gas bill was expected from the city's supplier based on historic price increases combined with the SUA's commitment to produce electricity for the Southwest Power Pool as the region faced a power shortage that triggered rolling blackouts in areas.
There was supposed to be a corresponding increase in the electric energy generation payment received by SUA from GRDA for producing electricity that goes into the grid.
The SUA was able to “cash flow” the payment to its natural gas vendor by pulling money from the reserve fund and a partial advance payment from GRDA.
The reserve fund was to be replenished when GRDA paid the full payment, he said. But GRDA’s payment didn’t fully replenish the fund due to “mechanisms” in Stillwater’s contract with its natural gas provider.
Once GRDA was notified, it worked with the Southwest Power Pool to deliver a “make whole” payment that allowed the SUA to recover the true cost of the energy produced, Smith said. GRDA has prepared an agreement to wire transfer $4,165,942.36, which will replenish the reserve funds used to pay the natural gas bill.
Mayor Will Joyce Thanked GRDA for making the money available under extenuating circumstances.
