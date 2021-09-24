A man from Sentinel who had been staying in Oklahoma State student housing is accused of making terroristic threats against Texas state lawmakers.
Austin Lund, 20, was booked into the Payne County Jail after being accused of making threats on the Reddit website to kill Texas state legislators who voted for a bill restricting abortions.
Lund was charged with a violation of the Computer Crimes Act.
The FBI Oklahoma City Joint Task Force received a complaint Sept. 17 from the FBI's National Threat Operations Center. According to the affidavit, NOTC received an email tip Sept. 16 from Reddit Legal Support that a user had made threats.
The threat police alleged he made said, "I would just like to state that– a list of 83 members of the Texas House of Representatives and 18 members of the Texas State Senate– I am preparing to end each one of you! I won't say when and maybe I don't get you all, but I intend to see your lifeless corpses, ragdoll about before my time on this earth ends."
The post continued saying he would "play out my sickest fantasies with your bodies."
Police alleged this threat was made Sept. 3. Another threat was made Sept. 17, and said he would rape all the women who voted for the law, according to the affidavit.
The report said the IP address was tracked to OSU's West Apartment building. OSU Public Information Officer Shannon Rigsby said Lund isn't an OSU student, but lived in married student housing.
Law enforcement arrived at the location, and according to the report Lund agreed to speak with them and admitted to making the threats, but denied an intent to carry the threat out.
"Twenty-eight members of the legislature, whose names were listed, stated they felt their life was being threatened by the post and indicated they wanted to prosecute," OSU Police Sgt. Kyle McCool wrote in the affidavit.
Lund has a bond amount of $25,000 and is scheduled in court Sept. 30.
