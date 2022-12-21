Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Increasingly windy with snow showers overnight. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Increasingly windy with snow showers overnight. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.