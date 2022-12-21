Norry Simms and his wife, Maggie, always talked about going to the Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the Fairlawn Cemetery every December. Norry died a year ago this month, and they never got that chance to go together.
“A friend told us about the ceremony,” Maggie Simms said. “But we just never made it.”
This year, she decided it was time to attend. Saturday's wreath-laying ceremony at Fairlawn honored fallen veterans who have fought for freedom and was conducted simultaneously with other ceremonies at 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.
“I said, ‘OK, it’ll mean so much more this year, that I need to make sure (to) go,’” Simms said.
The event was much more than she had expected, she said.
“That's the thing about (the) military," Simms said. "There's always so much ceremony to it."
During the ceremony and the wreath laying that followed, Simms was joined by her daughter, Michelle Craig, her son-in-law, Craig White, and their son, Braden White. Her husband’s sister, Linda Simms, came, as well.
“The fact that my daughter and grandson were there, too, would have meant a lot to (my husband),” she said.
After the ceremony, Carolyn Gang, Co-Chair for the Stillwater chapter of Wreaths Across America, helped hand out wreaths at Fairlawn’s columbarium, a new addition to the cemetery that was dedicated on Memorial Day. It’s also where Norry Simms is buried.
Gang handed Maggie Simms a remembrance wreath to place on her husband’s grave.
There was a moment of silence as Simms held the wreath in her hands, emotion palpable. She thought of her husband of 53 years, and one thing surfaced.
“I was thinking how much this would have meant to him,” Simms said.
When the News Press spoke with her, it was exactly one year to the day that he died.
“Last year was sort of a blur at Christmas,” Simms said. “I think of this year as being the first Christmas we've had without him rather than last Christmas. I hardly even remember last Christmas.”
Norry Simms graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1967 with a Civil Engineering degree. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, the same fraternity his grandson, Braden, who is attending OSU, joined.
Norry Simms served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers from 1968 to 1972. He spent one year in Greenland working in construction with the Corps of Engineers.
In 2017, the Simms moved back to Stillwater and built a house. They wanted to be near their grandchildren.
Although this was the one-year anniversary of her husband’s passing, Maggie Simms said she didn’t mind talking about him.
“It makes me feel good,” she said. “(Today) a lot of my friends have contacted me, texted me, called me (to say) that they're thinking of me. My daughter and granddaughter from Tulsa came up yesterday. My husband's sister moved up to Stillwater last year, and (we’re) going out to dinner tonight.”
Norry Simms had a dry sense of humor and all his grandkids thought he was funny. He wasn’t a big talker, but he was a friendly guy, Maggie said.
“He loved sitting on the front porch in the evenings with a glass of wine,” Simms said. “Before you know it, there would be 10 people sitting on the front porch. The neighbors all got to know him well before he died. (It helps) to know that I can talk to them about him.”
Not only did Simms’ husband serve in the military, her father and brother were career military men. Her uncle was an Air Force pilot whose plane was shot down in the Mediterranean Sea in World War II.
“They never found his body,” Simms said. “When they (presented) that wreath for the POW/MIA, that got to me, too. I thought, ‘Oh, wow, that's for him. That's for my uncle.’ That made me sad and feel good at the same time that he was being honored, too.”
Simms said she and her husband had been to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., one summer.
“It’s very impressive,” Simms said.
She knows a lot of people today may not consider attending an event like Wreaths Across America, because they may not have family who served in the military. But she still believes it’s important for them to attend.
“Now, people don't have that connection as much as they used to,” Simms said.
Although there's not a local support group for military wives who have lost their husbands, she has a strong group of friends in Stillwater. Some have lost their husbands, and some have not, but a lot of her friends’ husbands were also friends of her husband.
“I’ve told people that I’m just glad my husband got me here (to Stillwater) before I lost him,” Simms said. “I’m among good friends.”
Although this year was her first visit, it “definitely won’t be my last,” she said.
“I know that next year, I'm (going) talk it up to a lot more of my friends about attending and how special it is,” Simms said. “I thought (Wreaths) did a very good job.”
