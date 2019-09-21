Stillwater Christian Villa resident Marie Ardith Chester recently fulfilled a long time dream of publishing a book of family memoirs entitled “Chestnut Burr.”
It is the compelling story of five generations of an American family, starting at the end of the Civil War. This memoir moves from Kentucky to the American West, considering urgent, earnest questions along the way.
Just like the chestnut burr, with its spiny skin and sweet interior, the characters in this book are strong and compassionate. Love is found and lost and found again in this enduring homey tale. Marie started writing the book in the 1950s while her mother was still living. The stories are based on true family history directly from her grandmother and mother’s accounts, as well as her own.
Although the family story continues with new generations the book just recently was completed as Marie, now in her 90s was able to publish it.
