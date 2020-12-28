Stillwater resident recently released from prison arrested again

Three felony charges were filed against a Stillwater man Dec. 8.
Korey Lee Smith, 32, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, second and subsequent offense, possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license has been suspended.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater Officer Josh Carson received information about methamphetamine trafficking in the Stillwater area.
Smith also went by the pseudonym “Lil Korey” which is the name Carson knew him by.
The affidavit said Smith was staying in different hotels and selling methamphetamine.
“The information I received stated ‘Lil Korey’ is a high ranking member of the Irish Mob prison gang and was released from State Prison approximately 13 days ago. I was also told ‘Lil Korey’ was dealing in firearms and was recently in possession of a Remington Model 700, .270 caliber rifle,” Carson wrote in the report.
Smith was released from prison Oct. 26 and was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a violent offender with a lengthy criminal history, the affidavit said.
Carson located the vehicle Smith was said to be driving at the Highway Inn Express, and employees gave the officer the room number Smith was staying in. According to the affidavit, Brett Moore and Carson watched Smith get into a white Suburban, and they positioned their patrol car behind him. The tags were run and came back as not belonging to the vehicle being driven.
A traffic stop was conducted at Hall of Fame Avenue and Farm Road.
Carson approached the female passenger who identified herself as Smith’s girlfriend. She alleged her methamphetamine pipe was still in the hotel room. Sgt. Greg Savory kept visual surveillance on the hotel room Smith was staying in.
According to the affidavit, Smith agreed to speak with the officers after he was read his Miranda Rights.
“Korey told us there was a small quantity of methamphetamine still in room #214 at the Highway Inn Express,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
Carson alleged a large sum of cash was found in Smith’s wallet. The officer described the cash as “drug dealer wad.”
He was placed under arrest and booked into the Stillwater Police Department Jail. A search warrant was granted and the hotel room was searched by members of the Special Operations Team. The affidavit described various items around the hotel room including scales, drug paraphernalia. Methamphetamine packaging material and more.
“All evidence was photographed in place. Once the photos were taken, I seized all evidence and secured it in my patrol car. No guns were located inside the room,” Carson wrote.
On Dec. 4, Carson went to the SPD jail and removed Smith from his cell, for an interview.
Carson detailed the interview in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Smith admitted to being an Irish Mob gang member in charge of the “405,” which means he is in charge of all Irish Mob businesses in the 405 area code. Smith alleged he got his “Shamrock” for stabbing someone in jail in 2008, which meant he was an official member of the mob.
“Korey said if he ever goes back to Oklahoma City or prison there would be bodies associated with him. Korey stated he would kill someone in prison if he goes back,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
According to the Department of Corrections website, Korey has been to prison on violent offenses including kidnapping, conjoint robbery, first-degree burglary, and several drug charges.
Smith entered into a not guilty plea and will appear on the preliminary hearing docket Jan. 4.
