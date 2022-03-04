Elena Atkinson, a Stillwater resident raised in Ukraine who moved to the U.S. in 1998, has been in daily contact with friends still in her home city of Kharkiv for the past week as the Russian military invasion of her home country grinds on.
Russian bombing is taking a toll on them, but Kharkiv was still under Ukrainian control at press time. The capital city of Kyiv was also under attack and international media was reporting the city of Kherson to the south had become the first major city to fall.
But the Ukrainians remain defiant.
Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city and is located in the northeast, about 25 miles from the Russian border. It’s home to more than 1.4 million people and the site of Kharkiv National University, which claims to be one of the oldest in Eastern Europe. It has a large student population, including many students from African countries and from India, Atkinson said.
With ground transport and air travel shut down, those international students are trapped in Ukraine as the war rages.
Atkinson has friends and a few family members still in Ukraine. Like many Ukrainians, she also has family in Russia. Atkinson said her cousins who live in Russia have little access to information aside from state media and the last time she saw them, she thought they seemed “brainwashed.”
“They’re good people people, but they believe their government,” she said. “...If somebody says they don’t like our (U.S.) president, nobody’s going to kill them, right? Because we’re allowed to express our opinion. But that’s not the way it happens in Russia, that’s for sure.”
It’s hard when you don’t get much outside information, Atkinson said. As a child she recalls homes having radios that were hardwired and got only two channels, both state-run.
But her family bought a transistor radio – something that was not cheap or easy to come by – and she would spend hours listening to Voice of America late at night, which led to her question what she was being told.
Atkinson speaks with her loved ones via Skype when possible, although internet service in Kharkiv has been spotty at times, going out for 24 hours in the past few days as Russian bombs rain down in Ukraine. A friend in Kharkiv told her the city is surrounded on three sides by the Russians but so far there hasn't been a massive operation to try and occupy Kharkiv.
They just keep shelling the city from outside, and at first seemed to be aiming for strategic targets, Atkinson said. Since then, civilian areas, including the university have been targeted.
People are taking shelter below ground when the shelling starts, and sometimes at night because they’re too frightened to sleep in their homes, she said. Most people live in large apartment buildings constructed during the Soviet Era. They usually own their unit and some have little garages with cellars.
Atkinson said her late mother’s best friend, who she is close to and speaks with daily, initially had to take shelter in her cellar several times a day but as things have gotten worse people are forced to take shelter for hours each day and sit in their homes in the dark.
“She’s lucky, she has her own house and a good cellar,” Atkinson said. “She gets to bring a couple of her neighbors down there. And they’re just so scared, it’s really hard … Part of the district lost electricity for two days, which did not make it better.”
Early on, some people were too afraid to go out for food and supplies but now the stores are closed; they wouldn’t have anything in stock anyway, Atkinson said. Ukrainians traditionally preserve food in the summer, so that helps a little.
Atkinson’s friend Elena Barskzya spoke with the News Press from Kharkiv Thursday, with Atkinson serving as an interpreter. She said she was sitting in her apartment with the curtains drawn to avoid attracting attention.
The government building she works in has been bombed.
Firefighters are working around the clock to put out fires caused by the bombing. Utility crews are braving gunfire to restore power and communications.
Barskzya said many people rely on public transport and don’t have cars. The shutdown has stranded them, but there is very little fuel to go around even if they did have cars.
Police, emergency vehicles and people providing humanitarian aid get priority.
She and her husband have been distributing food to Kharkiv residents, even making deliveries to the subway, where people whose homes have been destroyed are staying.
Barskzya ended the call suddenly when an air raid warning was issued.
She and her family had to take shelter in their cellar.
Ukraine has always had a close relationship with Russia, Atkinson said. It has at times been known as “Little Russia.” Ukraine has been important because of the mild climate in Crimea, its ports on the Black Sea, its rich soil for agriculture and its abundant natural resources
Atkinson believes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s argument that he is protecting ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine is just a pretext for invading. She believes Putin aspires to recapture territory and be like a Tsar.
“What president stays in power for 20 years?” she said.
Many Ukrainians have family in Russia and speak Russian, which was the language most commonly used for many years. There is a large population of people with Russian names living in Kharkiv, but everyone is intermingled, she said. You can’t tell a Russian from a Ukrainian by looking at them.
Ukraine’s economy has struggled since achieving independence in 1991 and there hasn’t been enough domestic production or enough money to repair the country’s infrastructure, she said. Being left to deal with the consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster has not helped.
In recent years, people have begun to take pride in their Ukrainian heritage and interest in the country’s history, culture and language has begun to blossom, Atkinson said. Some Ukrainians have stopped speaking Russian to embrace their national identity.
