A lot of things can change in 100 years, but what stands out most for Stillwater resident Wanda Moore is housing.
Moore, who turned 102 on Friday, was born as Wanda Venable on Aug. 26, 1920, in a two-room wooden shack in the Council Valley area that would later have rooms added onto it.
As a child, Moore did not have electricity in her home, her restroom was an outhouse in the alleyway and her bathtub was a galvanized tub that had heated water poured into it, and she and her siblings would take turns bathing in the same bath water, the cleanest person always going first.
“Now, I can’t believe I lived like that, but we didn’t know any different back then,” Moore said.
She recalled her mother killing chickens for supper and riding her tricycle down the street. Her favorite memories are the ones of her going to work with her father, Samuel Milton Venable, on Saturdays. He was a carpenter, who built many of the homes in Cushing where Moore was born and raised for most of her childhood.
“I was my daddy’s girl,” she said. “He would step all over the construction sites to make sure there were no nails sticking up before he would even let me get out of the car. He was very cool and calm. He was just someone I liked to be around. I always thought it was such a treat to get to go to work with my daddy.”
Moore graduated from high school with honors and was named most outstanding senior and homecoming queen.
“I got so many corsages, I didn’t know what to do with them, so I just put some on my head,” Moore commented as she looked at her prom photo in which a 17-year-old Wanda Venable is wearing a prom dress made by her mother, Gladys, with flowers in her hair.
“It would always amaze me what my mother could do on that sewing machine. I remember my mother made me the most beautiful dresses on that old treadle sewing machine,” she said. “I was surprised I got homecoming queen because the captain of the football team’s girlfriend was usually elected homecoming queen. I actually felt bad for the captain’s girlfriend.”
Moore married Rex Moore in 1944, and they had three children – Candace, Joel and Melissa. Over the years, she worked as a cashier at a movie theater, at Stillwater National Bank and for a lumberyard.
“My family growing up was more like a modern family because no one else’s mothers worked,” said Candy Haun, Moore’s oldest daughter. “My mom always worked full-time because she wanted to provide us children with whatever we needed and dress us nice, and my dad would help out with cooking and cleaning, so our family was kind of beyond its time when I was growing up.”
Haun said she thinks her mother got a lot of her grandfather’s calm nature.
“She’s has always been mild mannered. She spent all her time sacrificing for us, and she was always patient, even when we were brats,” Haun laughed. “I don’t think I ever remember her getting angry. She worked while also spending time with us and helping us with homework. She sewed dresses for my dolls.”
After spending most of her life in Cushing, Moore now resides at The Renaissance of Stillwater where residents and staff of the facility hosted a birthday bash for her on Friday with her family in attendance.
“I come in here, and I ask her questions about Cushing, and she tells me stories about her childhood and her husband and children,” said Jazzmin Overstreet, one of the staff at Renaissance. “I love having her here. She’s funny and so sweet.”
Moore said she never really thought about how long she would live and has not thought much about the fact that she has surpassed 100. She mostly loves to share stories about her life with friends and family.
“I have been very fortunate to have lived the life I’ve had,” Moore said. “I am truly blessed.”
