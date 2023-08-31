One of the lesser-known crafts found at the Payne County Free Fair is tatting, or knotted lacework, and one Stillwater resident has taken on the challenge of learning this craft.
It’s not crocheting, and it’s not an umbrella term for handmade lace.
Tatting is a specific technique for making knotted lacework, sometimes called “shuttle lace” or “hand lace making.”
Donna Cook entered her tatting project in the Payne County Free Fair on Monday. She has been a part of the Cimarron Valley group of the OHCE Cooperative Extension at Oklahoma State University for seven years and president for six years.
Her tatting project won first place in the other needlework class, as well as Reserve Champion in OHCE’s Home Furnishings Division.
She donated her project to OHCE’s silent auction, which began at 6 p.m. Thursday and ends at noon on Saturday. Proceeds will benefit local high school scholarships, the Payne County 4-H and other OHCE activities.
Cooks’ mother, who died in 1981, knew how to make tatting. But Cook didn’t learn this until after her mother was gone.
Cook has been crocheting for 56 years, but three years ago, she decided to learn something new, tatting, which has its roots in Europe dating from the 18th century.
“It is a slow process,” she said. “I don’t know how long it’s taken me, but it was a long time.”
She pointed out the design on her entry, comparing the delicate, white thread to the thick yarn found in a stack of blankets next to her on the table.
“Yarn is a lot easier to handle, but I learned to crochet with thread,” Cook said.
Because she already had used thread to crochet, the switch to tatting wasn’t as hard.
Tatting can be tedious, but the process involves a few stitches – a simple half-hitch or two half-hitches (or double stitch). The knots are formed either in a line (chain) or a circle (ring).
As the crafter follows a number and sequence of stitches, rings and chains, a tatted pattern – or motif – takes shape.
Essentially, tatting is the interaction between two threads: the working thread that moves and the core thread which stays still. The tiny loops found in the pattern are called “picots,” or an embellishment – but they also connect the threads.
Cook watched videos online to learn the process. She said some people use a shuttle, but using a needle is easier for her.
“The old folks use the shuttle … you run that shuttle around and through, hold your thread here,” Cook said. “I tried using the shuttle, but I couldn’t get my knots even around my thread, and I gave up on that.”
She thought she couldn’t use the needle, either, but after watching a video online, she went to a crafts store and bought a needle tatting kit.
She said the needle was a lot easier than a shuttle to handle because the needle shaft controls how tight the knots are. It’s still tedious, time-consuming work – but simpler.
She said if the crafter makes a mistake, it’s not easy to fix. She typically uses a magnifying glass to see and correct the stitches.
“You can’t just rip it out like you do with crocheting,” she said. “You have to go back and untie your knots.”
While making her first one, she was talking with a friend. After every mistake, she’d said, “Oh, I have to rip it out again.”
If someone has a lot of time on their hands, tatting is a good craft to learn, Cook said.
“I could have one of these done every month, probably,” she said. “It’s fun.”
