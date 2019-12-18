Wednesday marked a historic moment in United States history, as for just the third time ever, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach the U.S. president.
President Donald Trump was impeached on the charges of obstruction of Congress, and that he abused the power of his office by asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival. The House voted straight down party lines, as was expected to be the case. The vote now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, which will be an entirely different process. But with Trump being just the third president to ever be impeached, it shows how much the country is currently divided on partisan opinions.
It is a situation that has seen voters and politicians from both parties at odds over their beliefs. The political divide has been at the forefront of politics in this country for the past few months, and its impact has been felt through the impeachment process.
Jeanette Mendez, vice provost in the Division of Academic Affairs at Oklahoma State University, said this impeachment has happened a bit earlier in Trump’s presidency than she would have expected. She said Bill Clinton was in his second term as office, as was Richard Nixon before he resigned. Andrew Johnson’s impeachment occurred at a time before term limits were put forth. Due to Trump’s impeachment being so early in his time as president, she said there is no historical example that can be looked to for similarities. She also said the impeachment could serve to strengthen party bases, and if the parties vote along their own lines, it is likely that he won’t be removed from office.
Matt Motta, assistant professor in the department of political science at OSU, said members of the two parties are more at odds right now than ever before.
“What’s different between the Clinton impeachment and now, is that partisanship and specifically partisan polarization has grown quite a bit,” Motta said. “Democrats and Republicans dislike each other more than they ever have since the advent of modern polling. And Democrats tend to side with Democrats, and Republicans tend to side with Republicans, more than they ever have. This creates some differing opinion dynamics with respect to the Clinton impeachment. Roughly nine out of 10 Democrats support the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, and roughly nine out of 10 Republicans do not support it.”
Motta said in the polls, there are not many Democrats or Republicans breaking their sides. He said right now, there is a slight majority of independents who support impeaching and removal, and slightly more than that support the impeachment inquiry more generally.
“We’re in a situation where a majority of Americans support the impeachment of Donald Trump, and I think that’s something that’s noteworthy in and of itself,” Motta said. “But really, partisanship is the story here. Democrats aren’t budging, Republicans aren’t budging, and to the extent that independents are taking a side, they very, very slightly tend to side with the Democrats.
“The overwhelming majority of Americans think that President Trump did something wrong. We’re in a situation right now where about seven out of 10 Americans believe that what Donald Trump did with respect to Ukraine, was unbecoming of the presidency. However, that doesn’t necessarily translate to impeachment and removal. There’s a bit of a gap there, so what we need to do as public opinion scholars like myself and folks in the media, more generally need to do is figure out, ‘Who are these people who think Donald Trump did something seriously wrong, but don’t support impeachment and why.”
The impeachment process has also left Stillwater residents feeling divided like never before when it comes to party affiliation. Kathy Spalding, of Stillwater, said she supports the impeachment, but that because divisions run so deep, it might not result in a potential removal of Trump.
“I think it shows a problem in our country,” Spalding said. “If people are so divided based on party beliefs, they aren’t going to budge on those thoughts. I just think nothing will happen, because people are so divided based on party lines. We need to be focused on what will help our country, not just what party you vote for.”
Stillwater resident Carl Andrews said he supports the impeachment if the accusations against the president are true.
“If President Trump is guilty of what they say, I think impeachment is necessary,” Andrews said. “We can’t have a person in office who is acting like a criminal. I personally think it is an important moment, because abusing power for personal gain is completely wrong. If he did all that stuff with Ukraine, I think he should be removed.”
Others have felt that the impeachment process has been an example of one party going out of its way to attack the other. Michael Hernandez, of Perkins, said he thinks the impeachment process has been highly unwarranted.
“It seems to me like they have been trying to get Trump out of office since he was elected,” Hernandez said. “It just makes me angry to think that our president, who was elected by the will of the people, has been unfairly treated. The people who didn’t vote for him seem to feel like they have the right to remove him from office because they don’t like him.”
Motta said there are a couple of potential impacts from the impeachment proceedings that could affect the 2020 election. Many of the potential Democratic candidates are senators, and will be called on as de facto jurors in the removal hearings that could come after the holidays. He said the Democrats will have to grapple with the fact that candidates will be pulled out of caucuses or primaries to do their Constitutional duty.
“By the time November comes around, I expect President Trump’s conduct, personality, I expect those things to be be still on voters’ minds,” Motta said. “I expect them to be talking points for whoever the Democratic nominee is, but impeachment itself by November could be a distant memory if it shakes out the way we think it will, with most Republicans in the senate not opting to remove the president.”
Motta also said Trump’s approval rating mirrors that of the impeachment.
“Most Democrats do not like the job Donald Trump is doing in the office and most Republicans do," Motta said. "So if you’re a strong supporter of the president, odds are you are a Republican, and if you’re a Republican, odds are you are not supporting the impeachment inquiry and the potential of removal. And you could say the exact opposite about Democrats. You ask the question, ‘Where do the independents break?’ There’s no question that this time around, the incumbent president enjoys less support overall in the country then Bill Clinton did, despite both presiding over pretty robust economies, relatively speaking. I do think what’s changed is the increase in partisan polarization, and some might say the Clinton impeachment might be how we got to this point. But partisans dislike each other now more than they ever have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.