Stillwater residents remember the OKC bombing

Twenty-five years ago, a homegrown terrorist act changed the lives of many Oklahomans. A day that is still remembered today.
Timothy McVeigh, who would be 51 and Terry Nichols, 65, were convicted of the bombing.
McVeigh was sentenced to death in 2001 at the age of 33. Nichols is serving out a life sentence without the possibolity of parole at The Bureau of Prisons in Florence, Colorado.
Many different agencies assisted on that fateful day on April 19, 1995.
This act didn’t only shock the nation and fellow Oklahomans, it shocked first responders who are trained to deal with difficult situations.
“The first word that still comes to mind is surreal. I have never experienced anything like it. I kept thinking over and over how can this have happened here in Oklahoma,” Stillwater Police Detective David Adney said.
In 1995, Adney was working at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.
He remembers what it was like when he first heard about the bombing.
“I lived in Norman and was headed into work when I heard about the bombing on the radio,” Adney said.
Norman McNickle, Stillwater City Manager, was a police chief in 1995 when the bombing occurred.
“I was in a meeting with the Payne County Sheriff, OSU PD Chief, and FBI when the blast occurred. I was SPD chief of police at the time. Everyone’s pagers started beeping within minutes of each other shortly after 9 a.m.,” McNickle said.
William Lindsay, Stillwater Fire Department medical officer, also looked back at what he was doing when the bombing occurred. He worked for the Emergency Medical Service Authority at the time of the bombing.
“I remember being at Southwest Medical Center filling out a report after delivering a patient to the emergency room,” Lindsay said. “When the explosion occurred, myself and others around me outside the emergency room thought perhaps a car had exploded in the parking lot adjacent to the hospital, it was that loud!”
Lindsay said he got word there was a gas explosion downtown on 10th Street and Broadway Avenue.
“My partner and I stared in that direction to see the plume of smoke ascending from downtown and would ultimately be the fourth or fifth unit on the scene,” Lindsay said.
Adney and the K-9 unit headed to the scene of the bombing. Adney was required to verify his credentials and wear an identification card.
“We were assigned to provide inner parameter security a block back from the bombing at 7th and Harvey. Our focus was making sure no one entered the area without authorization and assist the rescuers to and from the bombing site,” Adney said.
Lindsay said he and his partner transported nine patients to University and Saint Anthony’s hospital.
McNickle wasn’t on scene the day of the bombing, but assisted a few days later.
“I did not assist until three days post blast. Including me, six SPD officers were asked to assist in sifting through the 63 dump truck loads of rubble that came from the ‘pit.’ The pit was the blast hole in front of the Murrah Building,” McNickle said.
According to Lindsay, “In my opinion this did not make or change the way in which responders approach or work on scenes. It did, however, serve as a pillar for mass casualty training and reference for mass casualty preparedness on a state and federal level.”
Adney said for law enforcement this event made “law enforcement shift their paradigm in how they looked at things.”
McNickle didn’t see a significant change in how officers responded to disasters after the 1995 bombing.
“It was a great lesson in organizing a response, other than that no significant change,” McNickle said.
All three men reflected on what it was like being on the scene of a bombing surrounded by tragedy.
For Adney, that day was filled with overwhelming emotions of hope and hopelessness.
“The initial shock and chaos, and sense of helplessness. We kept getting reports of survivors and that would lift our spirits, but we also got reports of the confirmed dead, which was heartbreaking,” Adney said.
For Lindsay, the pain of that day came after he had left the scene.
“The hardest part of that day was going off duty, going home, leaving the scene. All the cars on the road had turned on their headlights as if to say we are here thinking of and praying,” Lindsay said.
McNickle experienced firsthand the fear of having loved ones in the Murrah Building. He had family in that building.
“As an interesting aside, my dad owned a business located about one and one-half blocks from the Murrah Building. My mother, dad and oldest son were in the building at the time of the blast,” McNickle said.
His mother left her desk to get a cup of coffee. According to McNickle, that saved his mother’s life.
There were many challenges that day for everyone involved and those that weren’t directly involved.
For Lindsay, the challenge was the patients. There were so many injured and critical people that needed assistance. It was a matter of life or death.
“The sheer number of patients and size and complexity of the scene is what was most difficult. No one had experienced anything like it before,” Lindsay said.
Adney’s challenge was dealing with people trying to sneak onto the scene to photograph it and ultimately the emotional toll that day took on everyone.
“Keeping your emotions in check was a big thing. We worked hard, long hours without sleep but we knew we didn’t have it as hard as the rescue teams,” Adney said. “Dealing with the people trying to get morbid photographs and attempting to sneak into the parameter was frustrating.”
This left a lasting impression on everyone but especially those that had to help on the scene.
For Lindsay, he never forgot to tell his family how much he loved them before anyone left.
“From that day forward I have never left loved ones without saying how I feel about them. Seeing so many lives ended so quickly while on ‘normal everyday activity’ will do that to you,” Lindsay said.
McNickle’s lesson touched on the inhumanity.
“Another lesson in man’s inhumanity to man. The bombing was a ‘protest’ that killed 168 people who had no direct influence over the governmental policies McVeigh or Nichols were upset about,” McNickle said.
The lasting impression left for Adney was how much support came after this devastation.
“When I think of the first night watching all the rescue teams and seeing all the destruction it still seems surreal. But I will never forget the outpouring of generosity and humanity exhibited by people who helped during the incident,” Adney said.
