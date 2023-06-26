More than 100 local residents showed up to the Tiny Paws Infant Kitten Rescue on June 16 for kitten love. The organization was hosting Kops and Kittens, an open house adoption event, in collaboration with the Stillwater Police Department.
“We weren’t sure what to expect, but I think it went really well for what we were trying to do,” said director Renee Huddleston. “I think people really like to see the kittens. We are not normally open to the public, so I think people take advantage being able to come in and see the kittens. Everybody likes kittens.”
From the turn-out of the event, it would seem everybody does like kittens. The small building that houses the kitten rescue was jam packed with people of all ages snuggling kittens and sitting in the floor to tantalizingly dangle their favorite toys in front of them.
Twelve-year-old Noah Eustice could be heard telling his mother in a matter-of-fact tone, “Mom, we’re getting this kitten,” as he closely snuggled Chloe the cat, a multi-colored young female who initially came in with health issues but is now doing well, thanks to Tiny Paws volunteers.
Huddleston said the organization hosts about two open houses a year in conjunction with different organizations, but this was its first event to host with the City of Stillwater.
“I did not have a strong idea of what Tiny Paws did until they reached out to me to collaborate on this event,” said Lt. TJ Low, public information officer. “Any time we can come together with another organization to connect with the community, we are all about it. We enjoy being part of those events because it is a way for people to approach us and get to know us in a calm and relaxed environment.”
Huddleston referred to Tiny Paws as labor and love intensive.
“We are not a money-making organization,” she said. “We rely completely on donations, grants and volunteers.”
Huddleston said the organization will be hosting another event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 15 at Petco in which they will host a bake sale and showcase kittens. They will also host a fall event around Sept. 30 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of opening in their current location on Lowry Street.
Overall, the organization has been running for almost 20 years. It started in 2004 from the home of the former director of the humane society, Holly Chapples. Huddleston said they will celebrate that anniversary with another event sometime in the spring of 2024.
Eight adoptions stemmed from the event this past week.
“We’re hoping to make it an annual event,” Huddleston said. “We just stuck our foot in the water to see how it went this year. It wasn’t about making money; it was more about public outreach and connecting with the community.”
