Stillwater’s Emergency Management partnered with Meshek and Associates, LLC, on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a hazard mitigation strategy.
They covered: floods, fires, lightning, extreme heat, earthquakes, hail, drought, winter storms, tornadoes and high winds, hazardous materials and dam failure.
Annie Vest, Planning Manager at Meshek and Associates, LLC, presented a powerpoint that detailed the statistics of each disaster.
Vest provided everyone with three handouts that gave detailed ways to deal with the disasters if and when they occur.
Stillwater is more likely to experience fires, tornadoes, high wind and lightning than to experience drought, hazardous materials and dam failure, according to the handouts.
Each topic was divided into two categories, observations and recommendations. The observations were things observed in Stillwater about each topic.The recommendations were ways that the observation could be fixed.
Flood
Observation: The City of Stillwater has started a plan for a citywide master drainage plan to effectively deal with flooding of properties, facilities and roadways.
Recommendation: Stillwater citizens and staff should actively participate in the process.
Fire
Observation: Residential and commercial structures are located in the Wildland-Urban Interface are at risk for wildfires.
Recommendation: Stillwater should promote wildfire mitigation to those with high risk for wildfires.
Lightning
Observation: Stillwater is home to several parks and golf courses. People who frequent these areas may not be aware of the risks of lightning associated with parks and golf courses.
Recommendation: Notify the public of the risks associated with severe weather.
Extreme heat
Observation: Extreme heat can cause expansive soil damage to buildings.
Recommendation: Replace broken pipes in areas of high soil expansion.
Earthquake
Observation: Shaking that occurs outside the city limits still affects structures within the city of Stillwater.
Recommendation: Stillwater should educate the public on how to make their property safe from earthquakes.
Hail
Observation: Hail causes damage to vehicles and all structures on an annual basis.
Recommendation: Help educate the public on the benefits of disaster resistant construction.
Drought
Observation: Stillwater's water supply is adequate, but they should still be prepared for future drought conditions.
Recommendation: Stillwater should plan for population growth and water supply needs.
Winter storms
Observation: Population unable to afford heating may be susceptible to hypothermia.
Recommendation: Educate the public on where shelters may be. (Mission Of Hope)
Tornadoes and high winds
Observation: Essential facilities can be disrupted by power loss due to the damages caused by tornadoes and high wind.
Recommendation: The City of Stillwater should assess the need for generators at critical facilities, and implement as funding becomes available.
Hazardous materials
Observation: Hazardous material released from transportation sites can occur annually.
Recommendation: The public should be aware of what to do in case of a HazMat incident occurs.
Dam failure
Observation: The public may be unaware of their risk to dam failure.
Recommendation: Educate the public of the risk associated with living downstream of a dam.
Overall the meeting discussed ways to better educate the City of Stillwater in case a disaster occurs and what precautions to take as a community.
