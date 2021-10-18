The Stillwater City Council has called an election for Seat 5, the council seat held by Mayor Will Joyce. Joyce was first elected to Seat 1 on the council in 2016 and became mayor in April 2018.
His term expires April 2022.
When asked if he intends to seek another term, Joyce told the News Press he’s focused more on current projects and priorities but will talk more about his plans for the future soon.
Under Stillwater’s city charter, city councilors are term-limited to serving no more than 12 years total.
Under the resolution passed Monday, a general election will be held Feb. 8 with a runoff election held on April 5, if necessary. A runoff would only be called if no candidate captured more than 50% of the vote in the general election.
The filing period for declarations of candidacy begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 6 and ends at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. at the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave. Suite 207.
The City Council issued a proclamation in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month which was accepted by representatives from Wings of Hope Family Crisis Services; recognized Animal Welfare Shelter Director Mary Dickey, who is retiring in October, for 33 years of service and recognized the members of the most recent Stillwater Citizens Academy, an outreach and education program offered by the Stillwater Police Department.
It approved purchases totaling $405,000 for IT upgrades, a tractor and a skid steer for Stillwater Regional Airport. It also approved spending up to $110,000 for a heady-duty truck with a dump bed. Airport Director Paul Priegel said it would be used to haul materials like dirt and rocks and would be fitted with a snowplow blade and a spreader that distributes de-icer granules.
The truck was originally going to be bought through state contract, which doesn’t require bidding, but those purchases have to be ordered, Priegel said. Due to supply chain issues, the airport wouldn’t have been able to order the truck for at least 12 months.
Fortunately, an appropriate truck was found in stock at a dealership at a lower price than the state contract would have provided, he said.
The Council also accepted the 3rd quarter report from the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar; approved budget amendments appropriating $50,000 received from Stillwater Medical Center for its share of the Sleeves Up Stillwater vaccine incentive drawing; approved a $172,000 contract paid with Community Development Block Grant funding for stormwater improvements on 12th Avenue.
A public hearing on a request to rezone property at 1302 W. Lakeview Road was postponed until Dec. 20 and a public hearing regarding a property at 3040 E. Peach Tree that was in danger of being declared dilapidated was postponed until Nov. 15 after the owner made “significant progress” on repairs.
The hearing on another property at 2508 W. 8th Ave. that was in danger of being declared dilapidated was canceled because its owner also made significant progress on repairs.
The City Council agreed to provide a letter of support for Centranet, a subsidiary of Central Rural Electric Cooperative, to accompany its application for federal infrastructure funding to provide broadband internet service in Stillwater via a fiber optic network.
An ordinance closing a 15-foot water line easement located behind the Stillwater Surgery Center was advanced to second reading.
A resolution that prohibits flying unmanned aerial vehicles over the crowds at Oklahoma State University’s Homecoming Walkaround on Oct. 29 and the Sea of Orange Homecoming Parade on Oct. 30 was also approved.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
