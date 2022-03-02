Stillwater Public Schools is preparing to search for candidates to replace former superintendent Marc Moore. Interim Superintendent Gay Washington, who retired from SPS in 2017, has announced she will not be applying for the job and intends to leave at the end of the school year.
The Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for 8 a.m. Friday to discuss the search process, the characteristics and criteria to be used in the search for a new superintendent and a possible contract with the Oklahoma State School Board Association to help with that search.
Moore, who had been Stillwater’s superintendent since 2016, was only seven months into a new three-year contract when the Board of Education met for more than two hours on Dec. 30 to accept his resignation, effective the next day. The terms of his separation were unknown outside district administration until this week.
Under the terms of the agreement provided to the News Press, Moore, who earned $167,293 in base pay annually, will continue to collect his salary for 18 months and receive other compensation.
He will receive one-twelfth of his base salary – $13,941 before taxes – each month from January 2022 through June 2023 as a severance payment.
He also received $11,581.82 for 18 days of unused vacation and $400 for 10 days of unused sick leave, paid in a lump sum during the January pay period, along with a lump sum of $8,121 for continuing his health insurance coverage under the terms of the federal Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, commonly known as COBRA.
The cash value of his severance package totals $271,042.32, before taxes.
Moore agreed to assist and cooperate with the interim superintendent to the extent she requested, to ensure a smooth transition. He also released any legal claims or liabilities he might have had against the district.
In return, the district agreed to release any claims it might have against Moore and agreed to hold Moore harmless and defend him against any claims arising from his time as superintendent.
The separation agreement includes a non-disparagement clause that forbids Moore and all current Board of Education members from making any negative statements about each other and requires payment of $1,000 in damages each time that agreement is breached.
Specific language for Moore’s resignation letter and for a press release regarding his resignation was attached to the agreement.
Notably, the separation agreement included a confidentiality clause.
Under it, both parties agreed they would not disclose the discussions leading to the agreement or the terms of the agreement.
It allowed Moore to disclose information to his attorneys, financial advisors and tax professionals and allowed the Board of Education president to make disclosures to school representatives as needed to comply with the terms. But it sought to otherwise prevent any discussion of the agreement or its specifics.
“To the extent permitted by law, the Agreement shall remain confidential,” the document said. “… To the extent questions are presented regarding the mutual resolution of any differences, the Parties shall respond to the effect, ‘any differences have been resolved by Agreement of the Parties.’”
This initially created a conflict regarding the district’s requirement to provide access to public records under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
As the board returned from meeting in executive session with Chief Financial Officer Jericah Dawson and legal counsel, Vice president Tim Riley included a statement about matters between the superintendent and the board being confidential as he made the initial motion to approve the negotiated mutual separation agreement and hire Washington.
SPS had released Moore’s most recent contract to the News Press prior to the meeting.
On Jan. 12, the News Press filed a request under the Oklahoma Open Records Act for Moore’s mutual separation agreement and Washington’s employment agreement.
On Feb. 6, Board President Camille DeYong said in an email that she was forwarding the request for Washington’s employment agreement to the records custodian but denying the request for Moore’s separation agreement. She said it was related to an internal personnel matter and therefore, was a confidential document protected under the law.
On Feb. 11, the News Press made a second request for the separation agreement, arguing that the document was comparable to the employment contracts already provided and that severance packages for public employees – which involve spending public funds to meet financial obligations – are not exempt under state law.
On Feb. 23, DeYong said the district’s legal counsel had agreed the open records request for Moore’s separation agreement should be fulfilled.
The News Press received the document Wednesday.
The separation agreement includes an enforceability clause that says if any provision is ruled unenforceable, the remainder of the provisions remain in effect.
