On Feb. 14, Stillwater residents will be asked to vote on a $195,000,000 bond issue for the Stillwater Public Schools.
The Stillwater School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to call a February 2023 election to adopt the bond issue.
The 2023 Bond Issue includes two propositions. Proposition I is for $190,000,000 to be spent on multiple projects that the district plans to implement if the issue passes, and Proposition II is for $5,000,000 that the district will use for transportation equipment.
The bond funds will provide necessary monies for a new high school to be constructed north of Pioneer Stadium, modernizing the athletics building, maintenance at all sites, academic technology and materials, extracurricular equipment, uniforms, musical instruments, buses, and vehicles.
During the board meeting, Stillwater School Board Superintendent Uwe Gordon made the note that it took 50 years to build the current Stillwater High School campus.
“The existing Stillwater high School was built in 1960,” Gordon said. “The round top gym is even older, and when you walk in there, it’s like you’ve stepped back to the 50s, which is neat in a certain way, but our kids deserve new, modern spaces in which to learn and grow.”
The new two-story high school is planned for the current location of Cimarron Plaza. SPS already owns that property, and they have kept businesses informed of future building plans for that area. Construction is slated for summer 2023.
The 10-year bond will not add new or additional taxes for residents, according to Gordon.
“One of the first things I like to remind everyone is that this bond issue will not raise your taxes,” Gordon said. “While this is the largest bond issue ever proposed in Stillwater, a commitment to keeping taxes at their current levels has been a driving force behind the planning of this bond.”
If SPS had gone with the typical six-year cycle, they would have had to choose to either raise taxes or, as another option, build part of a high school, wait for the next bond cycle, hope it passes, and then wait for more construction said the superintendent.
“The 10-year nature of this bond proposal means we’ll be able to acquire the money we need for the new high school sooner and have those doors open, fingers crossed, in the fall of 2026, with no change to the community’s tax rate,” Gordon said.
During the meeting, Gordon spoke further about the bond and the help it could provide to SPS.
“Oklahoma school funding equity is one of the best in the country,” Gordon said. “Oklahoma school funding bonds are vital to our instruction, they’re vital to our infrastructure. We couldn’t make it without them.”
Details on design and layout of the new high school are still undecided. Gordon showed proposed plans and mentioned that even the color options for the building paint are not finalized.
“Inflation, rising construction costs, and changing interest rates means exactly what we can get with these funds changes on a daily basis,” Gordon said.
SPS has worked with their designer, 505 Architects, during the process. As the February 2023 bond vote approaches, plans will be finalized and SPS will share them with the community in more detail.
Gordon doesn’t anticipate that construction delays, though not ideal, would be entirely disruptive.
“If we can’t welcome children to the new high school when we hope to, the fact that we still have the current SHS, means we have some flexibility on when things happen,” Gordon said.
During the meeting, he also added that “we’re going with (opening in) 2026, we’re optimistic.”
The bond includes plans to renovate or replace portions of the athletic facilities, especially gym spaces and locker rooms that date back to the 1960s. Four competitive lanes will be purchased at the new YMCA facility planned for construction. And new locker room spaces and a weight room facility will be added on to the north side of existing structures along with some rearrangement of spaces.
“After some space improvements in both locations, Cheer and pom will move to the existing weight room, and Soccer, Cross Country, and Track will take over the existing cheer gym,” Gordon said. “All of our sports have the potential to benefit from this bond issue.”
Construction and renovation of athletic spaces is planned for spring of 2027 through summer of 2028.
In September, Gordon made a presentation at the Board of Education that showed that out of the $195 million, $21.8 million would be taken right off the top with $10 million for bond administration; $2.5 for bond issuance costs; $2 million for land acquisition to complete the purchase of Cimarron Plaza, the shopping center north of SHS, and $7.3 million in financing costs for the high school.
While this particular bond issue doesn’t include specific plans for capital improvements at other sites, many district schools have seen recent upgrades. According to an SPS press release, Sangre Ridge, the middle school, and SJHS all received renovations from the 2017 bond, which included an all-new Westwood Elementary completed in fall 2019.
Board members spoke specifically about some other, non-bond funds that addressed specific needs at schools. In particular, the classrooms at Sangre Ridge were mentioned.
“The open concept classrooms at Sangre Ridge will be enclosed this summer. I’m really excited about that change and the increased safety it will bring,” Gordon said.
Like other bond issues, other improvements than just facility upgrades are planned.
“Maintenance isn’t as glamorous or flashy as a new building, but it’s necessary to keep those facilities operational and suitable as the spaces Stillwater’s children deserve,” Gordon said. “With funding, we’ll be able to extend the operational life of spaces like our wonderful Performing Arts Center, and address HVAC needs, roofs, and exterior and parking lot lighting.”
The bond issue also includes funding for technology, including a one-to-one internet device plan for grades eight through twelve, textbooks, and instruments and uniforms for the performing arts are also included.
“I’m happy with the plan we have, though I know it will change some as we move through the next 10 years,” Gordon said. “This bond has the potential to really change things in Stillwater. I can’t tell you how to vote, but I can ask that you do vote in February.”
More information about the bond, as well as upcoming progress dates, can be found at www.stillwaterschools.com/bond.
