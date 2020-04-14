Stillwater School Board impressed with district's distance learning efforts

The Stillwater Board of Education received updates on how Stillwater Public Schools has been moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board heard about distance learning efforts, operations, food delivery, communications, personnel and the current financial standings
“People keep saying it’s completely unprecedented, and it is,” board member Dustin Reavis said. “Much appreciation to all the teachers, staff and educators' distance-learning plans, parents at home and kids at home, for being so willing to bear with us on all this new stuff that we’re doing.”
SPS rolled out distance learning April 6. Assistant Superintendent Cathy Walker said the plan was approved by the state, and Superintendent Marc Moore said other districts have reached out to SPS for guidance.
Chromebooks went out to several hundred high schoolers and some in lower classes were given education packets. According to Communications Director Barry Fuxa, about 7,300 users have accessed the distance learning website.
It was reported that among the district, there were about 25 students who still have not been totally reached, but they were working to make sure they could be engaged.
“… the way you all have expanded that coverage, to figure out how to get 1,000 packets to families that may or may not have access to the technology. We have about 6,000 students, roughly 15 percent don’t have the same access to technology that some of us take for granted,” board member Camille DeYong said. “I really appreciate what everybody has done."
In the latest report, the district had provided 34,292 breakfast and lunch meals. It has moved drop-offs to twice a week, but increased the locations and has provided take-home meals.
CFO Jericah Dawson said the district did not expect a big financial impact for the current fiscal year, but could expect a budget reduction due to state revenue loss.
She said the federal CARES stimulus funds were estimated at about $850,000-plus for SPS – a percentage based on Title 1 distinction. She said they are still gathering information on how it can be used and how it can be accessed.
“If we do, it’s not going to show up in our bank account, it will still be restricted to Title 1. Maybe technology for students who don’t have access,” she said.
