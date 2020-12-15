The Stillwater Board of Education met again Tuesday to approve a set of safety protocols for the beginning of the spring semester.
From Jan. 4-Feb. 12, Stillwater students will attend school on an alternating or A/B schedule, unless the COVID-19 alert level drops to Green or Yellow for at least two consecutive weeks or increases to Red, which triggers distance learning.
The Board members said they wanted to provide a mechanism to get back to traditional instruction if infection levels, which have been at level Red and Orange 2 for most of the fall semester, begin to drop. But they said after consulting with health officials, they are expecting Payne County to continue alternating between Orange 2 and Red for the next six weeks.
The recommendation was made by the 15-person Safety Protocols Committee, which consists of parents, school staff, administrators and board members. The committee considered the results of a survey that asked 2,625 parents and 608 school staff members what methods of instruction they feel safe with at various COVID-19 alert levels.
The number of parents who prefer traditional in-person learning fell since September by a few percentage points at levels Green (
At level Orange 2 (25 to 50 per 100K), traditional education was chosen by 44.7% of parents, down almost 6% from earlier in the year, while the percentage of parents requesting A/B instruction grew to 35.8% from 24.5%.
At level Red (>50 per 100K), only 25.9% of parents want traditional instruction, down from 37.7% in September. Support for A/B instruction held fairly steady at just over 21% while support for distance instruction grew to 52.79% compared to 41.8% at the beginning of the year.
Slightly fewer teachers and staff felt safe providing traditional instruction at all levels while their preference for A/B instruction grew at every risk level.
Support for A/B instruction almost doubled at level Orange 1 from the previous survey, growing to 68.4% from 37.7%.
Fewer expressed a preference for distance learning at most levels compared to the previous survey, dropping most dramatically at level Orange 1 from 26.2% to 7.2%.
The breakdown at level Red showed little change from September with more than 80% selecting distance learning as their preference at the highest risk level. Traditional remained the least chosen at 4.9% compared to 7.3% and A/B dropped to 7.8% from 9.6%.
There weren’t significant differences between elementary and secondary staff preferences, although Superintendent Marc Moore said secondary schools have seen more cases and quarantines. Most expressed a preference for traditional learning at the lowest alert levels with A/B becoming significantly more popular at level Orange 1 and distance becoming the overwhelming choice at level Red.
Parents had a much stronger preference for traditional learning overall and school staff had a stronger preference for A/B instruction as the risk rises.
When asked which alternating schedule they preferred, a majority of both parents and teachers chose the AABBD schedule with Friday as a distance learning day.
Safety Protocols Committee met on Dec. 2 to review information gathered since September and gather feedback.
“One common thread was the need for consistency,” Moore said.
Adopting a consistent A/B schedule that can be maintained unless the district enters level Red and has to transition to distance learning, is an attempt to meet that need.
The district sent a letter to families as soon as the schedule was approved.
“An SPS Safety Protocols Committee met with Oklahoma State Department of Health officials and local health professionals in September and recommended a set of safety protocols for instruction that were utilized for the remainder of the fall semester. These protocols – in coordination with the protocols and procedures implemented within the school – worked well in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the school community and keeping students and staff safe. When the numbers of new COVID-19 cases increased, the district responded accordingly,” Moore wrote. “Over the past two weeks, the SPS Safety Protocols Committee – consisting of board members, administrators, teachers, and parents – reviewed data associated with the safety protocols, gathered feedback, including surveys, from teachers, staff, and parents, and discussed ways to improve them where possible and in alignment with recommendations from OSDH officials and health professionals. This review process determined that the safety protocols aligned both with professional recommendations and staff and parents’ comfort levels, but also that many parents and staff indicated a strong desire for greater consistency.”
Moore said the board will consider and approve safety protocols at a later date for the rest of the spring term.
“These protocols balance safety with student academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being, address the issue of more consistency, and reflect the values of the Stillwater community,” Moore wrote. “The SPS Board and I have been working to make the best decisions we can with the information and guidance available to us. We’ve also engaged the community repeatedly to ensure these protocols reflect the values of the Stillwater community as a whole.
“I’m proud of how our staff, parents, and students responded to the pandemic during the fall semester, especially considering teachers and students were implementing and utilizing multiple instructional methods.
“This pandemic continues to be very hard on our community. Despite the divisive challenges we face at times, I know that Stillwater’s close-knit nature, indomitable spirit, and compassionate citizenry will help us get through this together.
Thank you for your understanding and grace as we all move through these challenges.”
