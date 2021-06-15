Stillwater Public Schools is once again looking at rearranging where students of different ages attend school.
Marc Moore, Superintendent for Stillwater Public Schools, spoke with the Board of Education Thursday about planning for a 2023 school bond question.
Preparation for the expected bond issue involves the district’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee which will begin meeting this summer.
Grade configuration – something the district developed a plan for in 2014 – will be the basis for bond planning, Moore told the Board.
The grade configuration would have grouped students in Pre-K – 4th grade in elementary schools, moved 5th graders from their elementary schools to the Middle School with 6th graders, moved 7th graders from the middle school to the junior high with 8th graders and relocated 9th graders from the junior high to Stillwater High School.
The recommended changes proved controversial, especially moving 9th graders to the high school.
Although high school technically begins in 9th grade and some students travel to high school facilities for sports and extracurriculars, some parents objected to having their students in the same building with older students.
As a public forum on the issue, one parent demanded to know how the school district was going to keep her 9th grader from dating senior boys.
Former Superintendent Ann Caine replied, “That would be called parenting,” which inflamed the already hard feelings some parents harbored.
Caine retired in June 2015 and Moore was named superintendent in March 2016.
The new grade configuration was originally meant to take effect in the 2015-2016 school year but implementation was delayed, Moore told the Board. At the time, the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee was looking toward what would ultimately be a $74 million bond issue in 2017.
In August 2015, the committee affirmed its commitment to the grade configuration plan but recommended it be delayed until district facilities could accommodate the change, he said. In September 2015, Selser Schaefer Architects, the firm in charge of new school designs and existing facility renovations for SPS in recent years, began working on a plan to assess facilities and develop goals with the planned grade configuration in mind.
The 2017 bond covered four major construction projects including renovation and expansion of Stillwater Middle School and Stillwater Junior High to accommodate increased enrollment by adding classrooms and common areas, and building a new Westwood Elementary in its current site instead of adding a seventh elementary school.
The second half of the 10-year facilities plan prioritizes Stillwater High School, including meeting current site needs and accommodating additional enrollment so 9th grade students can be moved there, Moore said.
The district hired FinCo GeoDemographics, a consulting firm, to make enrollment projections through 2033. Its report says SPS should expect 1-2% annual growth through 2027-2028 but projections aren’t very accurate more than five years out, Moore said. FinCo is currently compiling new projections, which will be part of the planning process in the coming school year.
A grade configuration committee with 18 members consisting of parents, teachers, administrators and Board members began working in fall 2019. Over the course of a year, the committee held 16 meetings in which it examined the grade configuration model, projected student growth and school building capacity. Moore said its goal was to evaluate and either affirm the previously-adopted grade configuration model or adopt a new one.
The committee members affirmed that 9th grade students should be at the high school campus but decided 5th grade students could be at either the elementary schools or the middle school site. There was equal support for either option regarding 5th graders, he said.
They recommended SPS not consider a districtwide Pre-K/Kindergarten center.
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Dana Renner and Chief Financial Officer Jericah Dawson conducted a financial analysis on the cost of adding another elementary school and adding the 9th grade to the high school.
They determined there was minimal difference but it was slightly more expensive to build and operate another elementary school than to build and operate a 9th grade center.
District Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa also conducted a focus group with SHS students that indicated they would like 9th grade to be on the high school campus. He said the participants were excited in particular about the number of student groups that would be available to them.
“We’re coming up, I think, … on needing to make some decisions with respect to the bond and so this is the first step in just gaining information,” Board of Education President Camille DeYong said when asked about the purpose behind the Board’s discussion.
The issue of whether or not 9th graders should be separated from the rest of the high school was quickly raised by Vice President Tim Riley.
DeYong said there was overwhelming support on the committee for moving the 9th graders to the high school but then the discussion became about putting them in a 9th grade center or expanding the high school and “just folding them in.”
That was a much closer split, she said.
Moore said there was a lot of sentiment among committee members about having the 9th grade as a connection to the high school but possibly in their own area or wing to give them the advantages of being at the high school but also give them a transition.
“They can go for those higher level courses but there’s also a sense of community,” he said.
Under the plan discussed by the committee, the 9th grade would go onto a block schedule with the rest of the high school. They would have their own cafeteria and would not be able to leave campus for lunch, DeYong said.
Board member Marshall Baker said the move would be a fundamental change for the district that could have a negative impact on performance or revolutionize performance. He acknowledged the history of controversy associated with the proposed changes.
“It’s a messy initiative, it’s had an interesting life,” he said.
Baker said the district’s focus shouldn’t be on logistics or operational questions of whether the building can hold student enrollment. The operations will come.
“I’m wanting us to be ‘kid first’ in the planning,” he said. “I want to know the educational innovation that’s going to come from the change … I would like, personally, for the operations not to be at the front. I would like to know educationally how is this going to impact 9th graders. And there is a huge chance here for innovation and curriculum.”
The 9th grade move could work and there are sound academic reasons to do that, Baker said. But the 5th graders appear to be “a casualty of war” based on the need for room. He said he hasn’t heard many educational reasons for moving them.
There was had been a lot of discussion on the committee about the prospect of moving the 5th graders from elementary schools, Moore said. The 5th and 6th grade center has to be upper elementary, it can’t look like a junior high but it should give some more freedoms and opportunities.
The 5-10 year plan for facilities will be presented to the board next May, Moore said. That means the Long Range Facility Planning Committee will begin working with the architects right after the beginning of the school year.
That gives the Board of Education from now until the beginning of the school year to decide what the district is doing, Board member Melody Wright said. Getting parents, especially younger parents who will be most affected, onboard over the next few months could be a challenge.
The Board needs to have a decision about how to proceed so planning for the next bond issue can begin, Moore said. The 9th grade doesn’t necessarily have to be included but, for example, if there are plans for a new high school, they need to know how big the cafeteria should be, how big the band rooms should be.
Those types of things can form the basis for both the short term and the long term, he said. It doesn’t have to be rushed, any move could be multiple years in the future but the decision is necessary for planning,
Renner pointed out that the work done in the previous bond issue was based on the planned configuration. She said she has confidence the district can provide the educational innovation its students need.
It’s not going to be possible to please everyone, Board member Tanya Massey noted.
The board took no action on the proposed grade configuration.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
