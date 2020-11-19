Stillwater senior organizes food drive for Thanksgiving dinner boxes

Stillwater senior Alleyn Campbell has organized a food drive to help with the Stillwater Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Campbell has the drop-off set up at the Stillwater Homeland, 421 N. Main.
The items needed are canned corn, green beans, cranberry sauce and boxed stuffing, instant potatoes and pre-packaged gravy mix. The last day items will be collected is Sunday.
This year’s dinner will be takeaway only, with food boxes available to pick up at First United Methodist, 400 W. 7th Ave., on Wednesday. The deadline to sign up for a food box is 5 p.m. Friday. Sign up by calling/texting Christina Morrill at 580-370-6466 or emailing christinamorrill@live.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.