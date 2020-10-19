Nam Huu Nguyen, 46, was charged with rape by instrumentation and two counts of sexual battery in July.
The alleged assaults occurred at Royal Nails when Nguyen was employed there.
He was fired following the reports of the assaults and Stillwater Police Department had been actively looking for him.
Monday, the Stillwater News Press received an email from a New York resident saying Nguyen was apprehended in New York and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
Stillwater Det. Mary Kellison is the investigator on this case and confirmed that he has been apprehended in New York.
The sheriff and undersheriff at the St Lawrence County Sheriff's Office in New York were not available, so the details of his arrest are unknown as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.