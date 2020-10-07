Stillwater SOT raises $7,000 for Oklahoma Special Olympics

Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team hosted a golf scramble to raise money for Special Olympics in Oklahoma.
The second annual golf scramble raised more than twice the money as last year.
“In 2019, members worked for several months to plan the first scramble which, with 18 teams, raised $3,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma,” Lt. Cody Manuel said.
The golf scramble took place Sunday at the Cimarron Trails in Perkins.
The idea behind the first golf scramble in 2019 came from SOT Team Leader Brett Moore from the Stillwater Police Department.
The group consisted of 24 law enforcement members, two fire departments and a medical doctor.
The agencies involved are from Stillwater Police Department, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma State University Police Department, Stillwater Fire Department, Cushing Fire Department and Dr. Charles Olson.
“We added 11 teams this year," Moore said. "My goal is to max out the event reaching 36 teams."
Moore said his plan is to continue this fundraiser annually and bring in more funds next year.
“Building on the success of the first event, SOT hosted 29 teams this year and raised $7,000 for Special Olympics Oklahoma,” Manuel said.
Moore said they didn’t have a monetary goal, but wanted to be able to donate more money than last year, which was accomplished.
Stillwater is the host city in 2020 for the Special Olympics and will continue to be the yearly host going forward.
Moore and Manuel both said this golf scramble wouldn’t be possible without the donors, golfers and support from the community.
“It also allows people within the community to interact with our team in a positive way. Again, this is planned for an annual event therefore if anybody is interested in participating and/or donating to next year’s event please have them reach out to Cody Manuel or myself,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.