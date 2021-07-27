Stillwater Special Operations Team preparing for annual golf tournament

The Stillwater Special Operations Team is hosting the third annual golf scramble to benefit the Oklahoma Special Olympics Torch Run and SOT.
Det. Brett Moore said they started this event two years ago, hoping to raise money for SOT and Special Olympics of Oklahoma.
Moore has said the golf scramble has had great turnouts the last two years, and last year $7,000 was raised.
The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Golf Club at Cimarron Trails in Perkins.
Stillwater Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said, “The tournament format is a four-team scramble with a 36-team maximum and there are hole sponsorships available.”
Moore said the proceeds are split with the Special Olympics and SOT for training and buying specialized equipment.
“The goal this year is to increase donations and max out the event with 36 teams. If anybody wants to donate to the event, be a hole sponsor, or enter a team, reach out to me or Cody or any SOT member,” Moore said.
To reach Det. Moore or Cody Manuel contact cody.manuel@stillwater.org and brett.moore@stillwater.org for further questions.
