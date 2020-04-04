Two local shops in Stillwater are individually sewing masks to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Formal Fantasy owner Stacia Smith and Ann Harris, owner of The Little Shop Of Flowers, are utilizing their talents to help the community.
“We saw the Facebook post by Stillwater Medical Center that they needed fabric masks so we volunteered to do so,” Smith said.
Brook Marshall, Abigail Graves, Judy Markel and Harris all worked together in creating the masks.
“People were tagging Brook on Facebook and sending her links for them because she makes dog bandanas in her free time,” Harris said.
All of Smith’s employees are also helping sew masks. Smith said this helps keep her staff working their regular hours, as well as helping the community.
“SMC needs the masks to extend their supply of PPE,” Smith said. “We feel strongly about helping the community and this is one immediate way we can use our skills to help Stillwater.”
Harris said they used the pattern SMC posted on their Facebook to create the masks.
“We are florists not seamstresses, therefore figuring out how to correctly and efficiently make the masks was a challenge,” Harris said.
Smith said it took them around 20 to 25 minutes to create each mask. That includes cutting the fabric and tying the ends.
“The masks are relatively straightforward to make, but the pleats are a bit of a challenge,” Smith said. “We use ribbon ties and binding to secure the masks on the face because it is more adaptable than elastic.”
Smith is selling masks for $15 to the public and continuing to donate half of them to SMC.
Fifty-one masks have currently been donated to SMC from Formal Fantasy.
“As the pandemic continues, we think there will be more need for these masks, both for peace of mind and to extend the vital PPE for the medical field,” Smith said.
Formal Fantasy will continue making masks for as long as they are deemed necessary, and as quickly as they can.
“We are giving a $5 discount when people buy four or more at once. Charlie's Drug has our masks at their location as well,” Smith said.
Pre-orders will be available when masks have run out.
“It took us four afternoons to complete them with each of us having different parts to do,” Harris said.
Harris said they have already donated 60 completed masks to SMC as of March 26.
“The reason we did it was to put some positivity and good out to the community and to those who are working so hard on the front lines,” Harris said.
Both shops have been hit hard during this pandemic from the order for non-essential businesses to close.
For Smith and Harris, this is their way to give back to the community and spread positivity in a difficult time.
