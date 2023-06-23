Emmy Xiang’s passion for the frozen tundra of Earth’s southernmost and least-populated continent prompted her to choose a lesser-known topic for her history research paper.
Her extensive research on the Southern Cross Expedition -- when Norwegian explorer Carsten Borchgrevink and nine others spent 18 months in Antartcitca -- led to an honorable mention at the Oklahoma History Society’s National History Day competition and a trip to Washington, D.C. She and 2,600 other junior high and high school students from around the world presented their work at the University of Maryland College Park June 10-15.
The participants chose to use one of five styles for their presentations; documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website. This year’s theme at the national competition was”Frontiers in History: People, Ideas and Events.”
Xiang said she found the Antarctica expedition was a perfect fit.
“Something that I found to be very interesting was how the crew members felt while being isolated from the rest of the world,” she said. “I enjoyed being able to learn about the new techniques they developed in order to adjust to the severe weather and constant boredom.”
Xiang, an eighth-grader, scoured primary source databases for eight months to find journal entries from the expeditionaries, images of their camps, the technology they created to survive in the Antarctic and records from the ship.
Two dozen Oklahoma students won an award at the competition, and five were from Stillwater and Morrison. Morrison High School students McKinley Robedeaux, Mollie Noyes, Sarah Simons and Toni Williams also received the Outstanding senior award in Oklahoma for their documentary titled “Assimilation, Termination, Relocation: How the ‘New Frontier’ Shaped a Legacy of Violence.”
Xiang said she found it fascinating to learn about how society came to how it is today through past events.
“I was able to grow my awareness about the many expeditions that paved the way for the future exploration of Antarctica,” she said.
Her interviews with the judges brought her attention to the growing climate concern regarding the polar regions, and it gave her new ideas to explore in the future.
Jennifer Eckel has taught at Stillwater Junior High School since 2017 and began leading her eighth-grade class in the annual competition in 2019. Although she guided Xiang and her other students in their research, she let her students choose their own topics and complete their own work.
“It’s a student-led research project,” Eckel said. “National History Day is the competition program and it’s affiliated with the Oklahoma History Center – but it’s basically just a framework for students that complete their own independent primary source research … to allow them to showcase it.”
Eckel said students can choose something they are interested in because the research is hard.
“They can pick something that they care about, and that sustains them through the length of the process, which is really great,” Eckel said.
Oklahoma’s NHD is project-based learning focusing on historical topics. Students use libraries, archives, museums and historic sites to conduct extensive primary and secondary research. They must analyze and interpret their sources, draw conclusions about their topic’s significance in history, then present their work in original papers, exhibits, performances, websites and documentaries.
At regional, state and national contests in the spring, student projects are entered into competitions, where professional historians and educators evaluate them.
Eckel said Xiang worked on the project every spare second in class.
“She is an outstanding student,” Eckel said. “She puts a lot of effort into all the work that she does. She’s a great writer and understands how arguments work in history and she’s good at using evidence. She had everything that she needed to do well at this, probably before she met me, but it has been a pleasure to watch her go through the process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.