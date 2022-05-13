Stillwater’s Charley Johnson won the 2022 Congressional Art Show for the Congressional District 3.
Johnson submitted a piece titled “Generations.” It will be displayed at the Capitol in Washington D.C. for an entire year, along with other winners across the U.S.
“I’m thrilled Charley Johnson will represent Oklahoma’s Third District in this year’s Congressional Art Competition. I’m always amazed to see the creative pieces of art put together by such young, talented artists,” Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Oklahoma) said in a press release. “I know I, and all my fellow Oklahomans, look forward to seeing Charley’s artwork hang in the halls of the Capitol.”
The contest was sponsored by the Congressional Institute through a program called “An Artistic Discovery.”
“Generations” will be on display in the Cannon Tunnel portion of the Capitol.
