Stillwater Public Schools recognized three students as 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program finalists.
Stillwater High School students Marek Oomens, Sydnee Sisneros and Bess Glenn were named finalists and are now competing for the National Merit Scholar title out of approximately 15,000 finalists nationwide.
“I found out I made it to the finalist stage when my principal called me out of class one morning,” Glenn said. “I was thrilled when I found out, and I'm glad I got to share the experience with Sydnee and Marek, the other finalists from Stillwater High School.”
High school students who meet the program criteria enter the scholarship program by taking the Preliminary SAT or National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, typically in their junior year.
Those who take the 2021 PSAT/NMSQT are qualified for entry to the competition for scholarships to be awarded in 2023.
Students take the PSAT in their junior year and those with the highest scores become semifinalists. Sisneros said the application to become a finalist included submitted transcripts, test scores, grades and an essay.
Qualifying for the NMSQT isn’t an easy feat.
About 1.5 million students enter the scholarship program, and of that amount, around 50,000 students – with combined scores from Reading, Writing and Language and Math – qualify for the program.
In September, approximately 15,000 semifinalists are chosen for the award and students are notified in February. Schools and principals are notified of the scholarship finalists in March through June.
Glenn said she spent many hours studying for the PSAT and took as many practice tests as she could.
“The PSAT is fairly similar to the ACT, so the time I spent studying for the ACT was very beneficial for the PSAT as well,” Glenn said.
Sisneros said she didn’t spend extra hours studying, but she put a lot of time into the application process – which included writing the essay and filling out other paperwork.
“It feels great to be named a national merit finalist,” Sisneros said. “My first thought was probably that I wanted to call my mom and tell her the news.”
Marek, Glenn and Sisneros are eligible to receive scholarships, which include one of three options – a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship, a Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship or a College-sponsored Merit Scholarship.
Approximately 7,000 students nationwide receive a scholarship.
“It is an honor to be a National Merit Finalist,” Glenn said. “I am very thankful for the National Merit program and all the opportunities it provides. Being named a National Merit finalist was a huge blessing and I would not have been able to do it without the love and support of my family and teachers.”
Glenn has applied to several universities, and although she’s not sure which school she will attend, she plans to study biology and pursue a career in medical research.
Sisneros plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall and pursue a degree in biosystems engineering.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation chooses winners based on abilities, skills and accomplishments, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
The NMSC also considers the finalist’s academic record, information about school curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT selection index scores, the high school’s official written recommendation, the student’s activities and leadership and the finalist’s own essay.
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics also recognized three Stillwater students who were named Finalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Janice Ku, Charles Liu and Brian Yang were named National Merit finalists.
"These seniors have accomplished a great deal in their high school career," OSSM Interim President Edna McDuffie Manning said. "We congratulate them for this achievement of being among 7,000 of the nation's academically talented high school students."
OSSM is ranked as a top school both in the nation and in the state of Oklahoma.
