After 100 hours of preparation, Stillwater High School students will be taking the stage Thursday evening for the first performance of “Footloose,” a Stillwater High Musical.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 pm on Sunday.
Elizabeth Ziegler, the director, said this is her second year at SHS, and she knew Footloose would be the perfect play for the students to perform.
“I chose Footloose because it’s fun and upbeat. It’s a story that everybody knows. And when you’re a new teacher in a department – this is only my second year – you want to bring in people with something familiar and something that they all love,” she said. “And it’s a fun show. We’ve got a very talented cast and some great dancers, and so (I) wanted to really find an opportunity to showcase some of the talent that we have here at Stillwater High School.”
Ziegler said the actors and stage crew had to overcome some challenges this year because of COVID days and the two winter storms, but she was proud of how hard everyone worked, regardless.
“We started the process roughly 12 hours behind in our rehearsal schedule, which doesn’t sound like a whole lot. But when your schedule is a total of 100 hours, it adds up very quickly,” she said. “We overcame that. And just a lot of scheduling conflicts this year.”
Ziegler said 15 performers in the show are graduating seniors, with most of them having participated in theater for years.
“We’re losing some very talented kids that have been a part of the department the whole time they’ve been at Stillwater High School. So every year, obviously, we feel the loss of those that have just dedicated so much time and energy to the department,” she said.
With all their hard work finally paying off, Ziegler said she’s most excited for the performers to take the stage.
“I’m excited for my students to get in front of an audience ... They’ve all worked so incredibly hard, and I’m so proud of them and just ready for them to reap the rewards of all of their hard work and just put it in front of people and hopefully get the applause and the accolades,” she said.
She continued and said, “as a member of society, it’s an opportunity to see something happen organically in front of you. Yes, it’s fun to go to a movie. But you see the same movie every single time you turn it on. Even if you come to see Footloose all four nights, you’re gonna get four different shows. Just because that’s the magic of live theater.”
Ziegler is a former theater student herself, and her passion for the arts hasn’t wavered since she got involved. She believes having the fine arts for students to participate in is essential.
“Theater is a lifeline to so many students. I know it was my lifeline in high school. That’s where I found my school family,” she said. “That’s where I met lifelong friends. It’s such a collaborative art form, in the fact that it takes all different types of people, whether it’s a straight play, where there are just different character roles, whether it’s a musical where you incorporate pit and crew as well.”
Ziegler said she’d like to see a lot of people make it to support the show and the department because theater isn’t just important for students, but also the community.
“I would just like them to come out and support what our students are doing. There’s almost 90 students involved in this production, from the cast, to the crew to the pit,” she said. “And they’ve all worked so incredibly hard to bring together this beautiful production. And I would just encourage everyone to support your local theater and get out there ... even if you’re not an arts lover, respect and appreciate what we do.”
To purchase tickets to the show visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64042
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.