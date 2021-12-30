The Stillwater Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Marc Moore, effective Dec. 31. Former Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services Gay Washington was appointed to serve as interim superintendent.
Moore was not present at the meeting Thursday.
In a prepared statement released by the district following the meeting, Moore said, “I would like to thank the board members, administrators, teachers and staff who’ve worked alongside me in my role as superintendent over the past five and a half years as we’ve helped students grow academically and personally in a safe environment.”
He has been the district’s superintendent since July 2016 and was only seven months into a three-year contract that expires June 30, 2024.
Moore’s statement pointed to “many points of pride for SPS” during his tenure as superintendent, including ranking higher among peer districts on academic achievement on state tests, receiving numerous academic awards, creating the Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy and becoming a state leader in dyslexia programming.
He also mentioned all elementary students receiving regular visual art and music instruction and the district’s partnership with Oklahoma State University’s McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
The passage of the district’s largest ever bond issue, which made it possible to construct a new building and expanded playground for Westwood Elementary School while renovating and expanding three other school sites and adding security features at all school sites, was listed as another accomplishment.
As was the process that began in 2018 to infuse trauma-informed practices across the district to address students’ emotional and mental health needs.
“These points of pride occurred during challenging times for SPS,” Moore said in the statement. “I will cherish the many relationships I’ve formed, and I will always wish the best for SPS and the Stillwater community.”
But Moore’s time as superintendent has not been all about celebrating successes.
He and the Board of Education faced criticism during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic over decisions to move students to online instruction and to require masking at school sites.
He and the individual Board members were named defendants in a lawsuit filed Sept. 28, 2020, by parents who sought an injunction to force the district to return to in-person instruction.
That suit was dismissed in March.
The district also faced a federal Title IX suit filed in 2020 that alleged unequal treatment of female athletes. That suit was resolved through a settlement agreement.
The Board met in executive session for almost 2.5 hours to discuss Moore’s resignation and a mutual separation agreement.
Vice-president Tim Riley made a motion for approval, saying, “Recognizing that matters between the superintendent and board are confidential personnel matters, I move to approve the agreement for mutual separation with the superintendent.”
The board members unanimously approved the agreement – with unspecified terms – and accepted Moore’s resignation.
‘We are sorry to receive Dr. Moore’s resignation, but wish him nothing but the best,” Board President Camille DeYong said in the district statement. “SPS was the beneficiary of his leadership, integrity and insight for many ears, and he will be missed.”
The district’s legal counsel Karen Long joined them in executive session for a short time, as did Chief Financial Officer Jericah Dawson. Washington also joined them for almost an hour, according to a statement of executive session minutes read by board member Melody Wright.
Washington’s service as interim superintendent is subject to an agreement with the Board that has terms to be negotiated at a later date, according to the motion made by Board Member Tanya Massey.
Washington served the district as a teacher for eight years, a principal for 11 years and a district-level administrator for 13 years before retiring in 2017.
She served as interim superintendent following former Superintendent Ann Caine’s retirement, holding the job from May 2015 until July 2016.
Washington had been a candidate for the job that eventually went to Moore.
After retiring from the district, she served as executive director of the Oklahoma Wondertorium, an award-winning children’s museum that closed at the end of 2020.
She has most recently worked as an educational consultant for LEAD Training, LLC, according to her LinkedIN profile. The company offers customized leadership, education and development training.
“SPS has strong leadership in place, and I will assist Dr. Washington, Interim Superintendent of Schools, in order to ensure a smooth transition,” Moore said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
