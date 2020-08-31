Stillwater surges to over 250 active COVID-19 cases

Positive COVID-19 cases are surging in Stillwater with five-straight days of at least 35 cases per day.
On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 40 new cases in Stillwater, the largest single-day caseload for Stillwater since the beginning of the pandemic.
Stillwater now has 940 total positive cases reported, which makes it sixth in the state. Its 276 active cases is also sixth in the state.
While cases have coincided with the start of public school and college classes, new data from the college will update Tuesday for the previous week on the Oklahoma State University COVID-19 dashboard. The OSU Athletics Department reported 5 active cases in testing through Aug. 27, with 2 in football and 3 in all other sports. It reported 82 cumulative cases since June 1.
After a string of double-digit cases in mid-August, there were days in the single digits, five on Aug. 25 and seven on Aug. 26 before a large spike on Thursday with 37. Since then, cases have been unlike anything Stillwater has seen, with 39 more Friday, 37 on Saturday and 35 on Sunday.
Last week, City Manager Norman McNickle said the vast majority of new cases were among younger people, saying about 70 percent of new cases were in the 18-35 age group. The cases, so far, have not led to an increase in hospital intake. Stillwater Medical Center. SMC reported one COVID-19 patient in ICU and one in Medical/Surgical.
The new cases are affecting how Stillwater Public Schools conducts classes. The schools went to online classes last week. In spite of the number of new COVID-19 infections recorded last week, Payne County remained at Orange Level 1 on Stillwater Public Schools' color-coded alert system when OSDH issued its update on Thursday. Parents were informed by email that distance learning would continue for the coming week on Friday, per the protocols established by the Stillwater Board of Education.
A daily average of new cases applied by Payne County’s numbers from Tuesday, Aug. 25, through Monday, would currently put SPS at Orange 2, though the school is still operating on Orange 1, and numbers could again change by Friday. Protocols adopted at the state level give districts the option of using distance learning or an alternating schedule at Orange Level 1. Although the option was discussed before school started, Moore asked the School Board for a few weeks to prepare a plan.
Moore said two committees have been formed — one for elementary and the other for secondary — and have both met to help develop a alternating or A/B schedule. Moore expects to have a plan to present to the Board of Education by Thursday.
The concept is similar to what Meridian Technology Center is doing but would be tailored to the needs of SPS students.
“How it would look in a K-12 setting, we’re not sure,” Moore said.
